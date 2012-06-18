* Poll win boosts Hollande reform drive
* Socialist bloc wins 314 seats, conservatives routed
* Hollande wants European stimulus package of 120 bln euros
By Daniel Flynn and Jean-Baptiste Vey
PARIS, June 18 France's Socialists vowed on
Monday to use a resounding victory in weekend parliamentary
elections to pursue President Francois Hollande's drive for
growth in Europe while sticking to promises to cut the budget
deficit, mostly through taxation increases.
Hollande will use a special session of parliament next month
to whittle down France's numerous tax exemptions and pass tax
rises for large corporations, especially banks and energy firms,
in a bid to cut the deficit to within the European Union's 3
percent limit by next year despite a stagnant economy.
Economists expect the Socialist leader - who has also
pledged a 75 percent tax rate on those earning over 1 million
euros - to use an audit of the state's finances due early next
month to water down his campaign pledges to increase spending on
welfare and education and justify tax rises.
Final results from Sunday's election showed the Socialists
won a comfortable majority of 314 seats in the 577-member
National Assembly, freeing them from reliance on eurosceptic
far-leftists opposed to more austerity measures.
Ahead of the vote, Hollande's government had insisted it
could meet its deficit targets with only minor cuts to
administrative spending, without resorting to the kinds of
austerity programmes seen in recession-striken Greece or Spain.
Appearing to brace French voters for tough measures,
however, Interior Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday that
meeting France's EU commitments would involve sacrifices.
"We need to sort out this country. Every Frenchman will need
to make an effort but fairly, via tax reforms. It will be
difficult but that is the task facing us," Valls told RTL radio.
France has one of the highest levels of government
expenditure in Europe and posted a budget deficit of 5.2 percent
of GDP last year.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault is due to outline the
government's policy agenda to parliament on July 3, shortly
after receiving the state auditor's report.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici recently said the
government was heading for a 5 percent deficit this year --
requiring some 10 billion euros in additional measures over the
to hit its 2012 target of 4.5 percent.
Economists said the Socialists' parliamentary majority on
Sunday - its best ever parliamentary score - would allow the
party the room to impose tougher austerity measures and
structural reforms if needed.
"These policies, which were not in the political program,
would not be accepted by Communists members of parliament and by
all Greens, but the support of the Socialists, who are much more
faithful to the president, will now be enough," wrote Dominique
Barbet, economist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
A spokeswoman for the audit office said its report had been
postponed until July 2-4 from an initial release date on June
28. That allows Hollande to postpone the domestically sensitive
discussion of how to plug France's deficit until after the June
28-29 EU summit at which he will press European leaders to back
120 billion euros of stimulus measures for euro zone economies.
"COMPETITIVENESS DEFICIT"
Hollande was expected to press the case for the growth
measures - which include joint bond issue to fund infrastructure
projects and better use of EU structural funds - at a summit of
G20 leaders in Mexico on Monday.
He travels to Rome on Friday to meet Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy and discuss closer political union and
unified bank regulation in Europe, also on the EU summit agenda.
Amid rising tensions between Paris and Berlin, Merkel has
rebuffed Hollande's calls for joint euro zone bonds to resolve
the crisis. She bluntly warned on Friday that France needed to
urgently look to its own flagging competitiveness.
"The question everyone is asking is what will France do in
terms of structural reforms and policies to stimulate growth,
since there is a broad agreement that France has a serious
competitiveness deficit," said Jean Pisani-Ferry, director of
the Bruegel think-tank in Brussels.
Many economists point to a sharp rise in wage costs over the
last decade and the high level of welfare charges on salaries as
the prime reason for France's rising trade deficit, which hit a
record 70 billion euros last year. They note that salaries in
Germany, France's main trade partner, have remained flat.
The Socialists, however, disagree. They say France's economy
needs more investment in research and education, and they have
also pledged to set up a new investment bank to lend to small-
and medium-sized companies, which create most jobs.
