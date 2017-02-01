* Fillon says scandal a Socialist plot to halt his candidacy
* Socialists say accusation "not acceptable"
* Polls show rising support for Le Pen, Macron
* Presidential election to be held in April, May
By Emile Picy and Sophie Louet
PARIS, Feb 1 Conservative presidential candidate
Francois Fillon denounced a scandal engulfing his campaign as a
plot by France's ruling Socialists on Wednesday, asking backers
to stay loyal despite an opinion poll showing he had lost his
status as favourite.
The poll by Elabe pointed to rising support for far-right
National Front leader Marine Le Pen and made centrist Emmanuel
Macron most likely to win the presidency, with voters appearing
to desert Fillon in large numbers.
"We are facing an institutional coup d'etat," Fillon told
The Republicans party lawmakers at a meeting, according to one
who was present. "This operation does not come from within our
own camp, this affair is coming from those in power".
The lawmaker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Fillon
asked his fellow conservatives to "hold on for 15 days" - long
enough for an official inquiry into the affair, which opened
last week, to run its course.
"Nobody will stop Francois Fillon and the Right from being
present in the first round of the presidential election and the
second round of the presidential election," Fillon's spokesman
Thierry Solere said.
Responding for the Socialists, government spokesman Stephane
Le Foll said the accusation was "not acceptable".
It was a report in The Canard Enchaine satirical newspaper
last week that kicked off the scandal. The newspaper has
reported that Fillon's British wife Penelope and some of the
couple's children were paid over 1 million euros in all, most of
it taxpayer-funded and mostly as assistants to Fillon and a
successor, with very little evidence of real work.
Fillon has said the work was genuine and that he would step
down should the preliminary inquiry lead to a full judicial
investigation.
The couple and some of their associates have since been
interviewed by police.
Some members of the candidate's party were this week
considering how to deliver a campaign without him. It was
unclear how a new candidate could emerge with less than three
months to go before the election.
Wednesday's poll by Elabe for Les Echos newspaper was
conducted on Jan. 30 and 31, a few days after the story broke.
Voting intentions for Macron were unchanged or up 1 point to
22-23 percent, depending on different candidate scenarios. Le
Pen's first round score was up by 3 points to 26-27 percent.
Fillon's score fell by 5-6 points to 19-20 percent.
Both scenarios would eliminate Fillon from the May 7 second
round, a contest between the two top scorers in the April 23
first round.
MARKET IMPACT
Elabe predicted Macron would beat Le Pen in the second round
with 65 percent of the vote. Should Fillon make the second
round, he too would beat Le Pen, but by a lower margin, at 59
percent, Elabe said.
The poll, published on Wednesday and covering about 1,000
people, is the second one to be conducted since the scandal
engulfed Fillon's campaign. It confirms a slide in the vote for
Fillon that was noted by a survey published on Sunday.
The revelations against Fillon are particularly damaging
because of the squeaky clean image that won him his party ticket
in last November's primaries, Yves-Marie Cann, head of political
studies at Elabe told Reuters.
"These accusations are hitting at the load-bearing wall of
his popularity," Cann said.
Fillon is bleeding supporters from all sides, Cann said:
hard-right voters who used to back ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy
and are now tempted by Le Pen and centre-right voters are now
leaning towards Macron.
The Fillon scandal has heightened investor concerns amid
fears that Le Pen could win and take France out of the euro and
the European Union.
On Wednesday, the gap between French and Belgian government
borrowing costs hit its widest since at least April 2008.
"The France spread to Belgium is the gauge we use for
political risk, and that has widened further after an adviser to
Le Pen fleshed out their Frexit plans," said ING strategist
Martin van Vliet. "And with Fillon under the microscope as well,
France is definitely underperforming."
