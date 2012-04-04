PARIS, April 4 French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande will freeze fuel prices, slash political leaders' salaries by 30 percent and boost welfare payouts for families in a blitz of legislation in his first eight weeks in office.

Seeking to steal momentum from incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, who will unveil his manifesto this week, Hollande on Wednesday laid out a roadmap for his first year in power and emergency steps he would take before parliament breaks at the end of June.

The measures largely repackage his own election manifesto, launched in January, but put a firm timetable on a series of emergency economic steps he would take after the second and final round of voting on May 6.

They include a three-month freeze on fuel prices, a 25 percent increase in annual allowances for parents of schoolchildren and guaranteed above-inflation interest rates on tax-free savings account, as ways to bolster consumers' purchasing power.

He would also cut salaries of the president and cabinet ministers by 30 percent and set new limits on ministerial staff numbers, to cut government costs. Other measures centre on employment, consumer spending and managing public finances.

"The people want quick and concrete decisions," Hollande told RTL radio. "We will act quickly and consistently."

Sarkozy is battling to overturn deep disillusionment with his presidency, including among many who voted for him in 2007, resulting from three years of economic gloom and a widespread dislike of his personal style.

He has moved ahead in opinion polls for the April 22 first-round vote but is still eight points behind Hollande for the May 6 runoff, the conservative is due to present his election programme at a news conference on Thursday.

NOT IN DENIAL

Hollande's roadmap comes after an article in the Economist weekly entitled "France in Denial" made waves in political circles, accusing presidential candidates of lacking serious ideas for tackling France's economic problems.

Hollande's campaign chief Pierre Moscovici told Reuters on Tuesday he disagreed with the article. "As far as we are concerned, there is no denial of the French situation," he said.

"We are concerned about growth and responsible for it -- but we also have a left-wing standpoint."

Hollande's roadmap commits to presenting a law on balancing the budget to an extraordinary parliamentary session in July.

He would also seek a fiscal reform during the summer based on eliminating tax exemptions and writing into law his plan for a 75 percent tax on annual income above a million euros.

Jean Francois Cope, who heads Sarkozy's UMP party, called Hollande's roadmap "totally irresponsible". "Now the truth is out he can no longer hide," he told LCI television.

Sarkozy, who has opted to unveil his campaign ideas one by one for maximum impact, has proposed holding policy referendums, reducing the flow of both legal and illegal immigrants into France, making the long-term unemployed undergo training to keep their benefits and making tax exiles contribute in France.

Hollande's roadmap showed he would make a start in the first days of his term on negotiating amendments to a European Union treaty on budget discipline signed last month by 25 EU leaders to add new clauses to stimulate growth.

Hollande had already said he would travel to Berlin within days of becoming president to discuss his ideas with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who analysts say may be open to some of his ideas.

Hollande, who will hold a campaign rally in the northwestern city of Rennes on Wednesday, also vows to bring forward France's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to the end of 2012 and would announce that at NATO and Group of Eight meetings in May. (Additional reporting and writing by John Irish and Catherine Bremer; editing by Patrick Graham)