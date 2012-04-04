By Elizabeth Pineau
| PARIS, April 4
PARIS, April 4 French presidential frontrunner
Francois Hollande will freeze fuel prices, slash political
leaders' salaries by 30 percent and boost welfare payouts for
families in a blitz of legislation in his first eight weeks in
office.
Seeking to steal momentum from incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy,
who will unveil his manifesto this week, Hollande on Wednesday
laid out a roadmap for his first year in power and emergency
steps he would take before parliament breaks at the end of June.
The measures largely repackage his own election manifesto,
launched in January, but put a firm timetable on a series of
emergency economic steps he would take after the second and
final round of voting on May 6.
They include a three-month freeze on fuel prices, a 25
percent increase in annual allowances for parents of
schoolchildren and guaranteed above-inflation interest rates on
tax-free savings account, as ways to bolster consumers'
purchasing power.
He would also cut salaries of the president and cabinet
ministers by 30 percent and set new limits on ministerial staff
numbers, to cut government costs. Other measures centre on
employment, consumer spending and managing public finances.
"The people want quick and concrete decisions," Hollande
told RTL radio. "We will act quickly and consistently."
Sarkozy is battling to overturn deep disillusionment with
his presidency, including among many who voted for him in 2007,
resulting from three years of economic gloom and a widespread
dislike of his personal style.
He has moved ahead in opinion polls for the April 22
first-round vote but is still eight points behind Hollande for
the May 6 runoff, the conservative is due to present his
election programme at a news conference on Thursday.
NOT IN DENIAL
Hollande's roadmap comes after an article in the Economist
weekly entitled "France in Denial" made waves in political
circles, accusing presidential candidates of lacking serious
ideas for tackling France's economic problems.
Hollande's campaign chief Pierre Moscovici told Reuters on
Tuesday he disagreed with the article. "As far as we are
concerned, there is no denial of the French situation," he said.
"We are concerned about growth and responsible for it -- but
we also have a left-wing standpoint."
Hollande's roadmap commits to presenting a law on balancing
the budget to an extraordinary parliamentary session in July.
He would also seek a fiscal reform during the summer based
on eliminating tax exemptions and writing into law his plan for
a 75 percent tax on annual income above a million euros.
Jean Francois Cope, who heads Sarkozy's UMP party, called
Hollande's roadmap "totally irresponsible". "Now the truth is
out he can no longer hide," he told LCI television.
Sarkozy, who has opted to unveil his campaign ideas one by
one for maximum impact, has proposed holding policy referendums,
reducing the flow of both legal and illegal immigrants into
France, making the long-term unemployed undergo training to keep
their benefits and making tax exiles contribute in France.
Hollande's roadmap showed he would make a start in the first
days of his term on negotiating amendments to a European Union
treaty on budget discipline signed last month by 25 EU leaders
to add new clauses to stimulate growth.
Hollande had already said he would travel to Berlin within
days of becoming president to discuss his ideas with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who analysts say may be open to some
of his ideas.
Hollande, who will hold a campaign rally in the northwestern
city of Rennes on Wednesday, also vows to bring forward France's
troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to the end of 2012 and would
announce that at NATO and Group of Eight meetings in May.
(Additional reporting and writing by John Irish and Catherine
Bremer; editing by Patrick Graham)