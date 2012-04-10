* Sarkozy dogged by weak economic record
* President's first round lead evaporating
* Cbank says economy posted zero growth in Q1
(Recasts, adds details on economy)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, April 10 President Nicolas Sarkozy's
drive to persuade voters he is the best man to lead France to
economic recovery suffered a blow on Tuesday, with a survey
indicating growth has ground to a halt as he struggles to make
headway over his Socialist election rival.
Two weeks before the presidential elections begin, the
conservative's lead over Francois Hollande is becalmed or
shrinking for the first round on April 22 and he is still
trailing in the runoff next month, three opinion polls showed on
Tuesday.
With unemployment claims at over a 12-year high, people's
purchasing power dwindling and France stripped of its prized AAA
status with one credit rating agency, the Bank of France offered
Sarkozy's economic record little respite.
A survey published by the central bank estimated that the
economy failed to grow in the first three months this year,
after expanding 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011, and
there were no signs a strong recovery in the next few months.
Sarkozy saw his lead for the first ballot slip to half a
percentage point from 2 points a week ago in a poll by Ipsos
Logica, with 29 percent support to Hollande's 28.5 percent.
The same poll showed Hollande retaining a 10-point lead in
voting intentions for the May 6 runoff with 55 percent to
Sarkozy's 45 percent, unchanged from a week earlier.
All three surveys showed far right candidate Marine Le Pen
in third place, ahead of hard left campaigner Jean-Luc Melenchon
in fourth.
The election race promises a tight finish between Sarkozy,
who is being punished for economic gloom and his flashy style,
and the more popular but bland Hollande, whose message of higher
taxes for the rich has found fertile ground.
In his manifesto, Sarkozy promised to achieve a budget
surplus for the first time since 1974 and cut France's swelling
debt if re-elected, warning that Hollande would lead the country
towards the fate of Greece or Spain.
However, his policy of cutting the budget deficit is helping
to slow the economy and hurting his election chances.
"You cannot have a tough fiscal adjustment over two years
and expect strong growth at the same time," said Michel
Martinez, economist at Societe Generale in Paris.
AGGRESSIVE DEBATER
Sarkozy, an aggressive debater, challenged his rival at the
weekend to two television debates between the rounds but
Hollande deflected the call, saying it was presumptuous to
prejudge the second round when voters had not yet cast their
ballots in the first.
An Ifop Fiducial poll showed Sarkozy with 28.5 percent to
Hollande's 27 percent in the first round, unchanged over the
last month - but Hollande's lead in the run-off narrowed to six
points from eight points two weeks ago, with 53 percent to
Sarkozy's 47 percent.
A third poll by Harris Interactive gave Sarkozy a one-point
lead in the first round at 28 percent to Hollande's 27, down
from 3 points a week earlier. It too put Hollande ahead of
Sarkozy 53 to 47 in the runoff.
"For Nicolas Sarkozy to be re-elected he would have to be
ahead of Francois Hollande by four or five points in the first
round," Ifop analyst Frederic Dabi said. "It's the essential
condition for him to turn things around but it's not working."
The president enjoyed a brief boost in the polls last month
after a killing spree by an Islamist gunman and the ensuing
siege enabled him to play his preferred role of crisis manager.
The drama, which gripped the nation and dominated headlines,
helped shift the focus away from the economy to security and
immigration, where Sarkozy is usually strongest. However,
unemployment and purchasing power, which rank as voters' top
concerns in polls, have since returned to the campaign focus.
Sarkozy has a chance to breathe fresh air into his campaign
in television appearances on Tuesday and Thursday after the
presentation of his full election manifesto last week failed to
give him much uplift in the polls.
Hollande will also have the chance to fight back with his
own television appearance on Wednesday.
WHO WILL BE THIRD?
The Socialist's first round score has dwindled only slightly
as the more fiery Melenchon has picked up momentum on the left.
Ipsos gave Melenchon 14.5 percent of the first-round vote and
Ifop and Harris 14.
Eager to secure the backing of left-wing voters leaning
towards Melenchon, Hollande renewed an offer on Monday to
include Communists in his government if elected.
"Those who support me in the second round of the
presidential election will be part of the majority. They will
help lead France in government," Hollande said on i-Tele.
Centrist Francois Bayrou, a potential kingmaker if he won
enough votes, continues to decline with his share of the vote in
the first round falling below 10 percent in two of the polls and
just scraping 10 percent in the third.
"Francois Bayrou is having trouble finding his place. Voters
don't see the point of voting Bayrou," Ipsos analyst Jean
Francois Doridot said on France Info radio.
The Ipsos poll was carried out for various French media and
based on interviews with 955 people on April 6-7. The Ifop
Fiducial poll was also conducted for various French media and
was based on interviews with 1,869 people on April 5-7. The
Harris poll for magazine VSD and LCP TV channel was based on
interviews with 1,033 people on April 3-6.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Additional reporting by Patrick
Vignal and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Paul Taylor and David Stamp)