* Sarkozy dogged by weak economic record
* Aide says Hollande would not break up banks
* Cbank says economy posted zero growth in Q1
By Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn
PARIS, April 10 President Nicolas Sarkozy's
effort to persuade voters he is the best man to lead a French
economic recovery suffered a blow on Tuesday when a survey
showed stalling growth as he struggles to make headway against
his Socialist rival.
Less than two weeks before voting begins, the conservative's
narrow lead over challenger Francois Hollande is steady or
shrinking for the April 22 first round and he is still trailing
in the May 6 runoff, three opinion polls showed.
With unemployment at a 12-year high, purchasing power
dwindling and France stripped of its prized AAA status by one
credit rating agency, the Bank of France offered no respite for
Sarkozy's economic record.
The central bank survey estimated that the economy failed to
grow at all in the first three months this year, after expanding
just 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2011, and there were no
signs of a strong recovery in the next few months.
One of Hollande's closest aides and a possible future
finance or prime minister, Michel Sapin set out the fine print
of the Socialist candidate's economic and EU policy in an
interview with Reuters. He said Hollande accepted the content of
a strict fiscal treaty negotiated by European leaders but would
insist on adding a section on practical measures to promote
economic growth before ratifying the text.
"If you take the wording of the treaty literally, there are
no insurmountable problems with it," Sapin said. "On the other
hand, the treaty alone, without putting in place growth
policies, does not work. For us, it's about renegotiating the
treaty to complete it with a growth clause."
Sapin said the Socialists would set new rules by 2013 to
control speculative activity in the banking sector but would not
break up France's universal banks.
He said Hollande plans to keep his proposed 75 percent top
income tax bracket for people earning more than 1 million euros
($1.3 million) a year for as long as the rest of France has to
make exceptional efforts to reduce the public debt.
Sarkozy saw his lead for the first ballot slip to half a
percentage point from 2 points a week ago in a poll by Ipsos
Logica, with 29 percent support to Hollande's 28.5 percent.
The same poll showed Hollande retaining a 10-point lead in
voting intentions for the May 6 runoff with 55 percent to
Sarkozy's 45 percent, unchanged from a week earlier.
All three polls indicated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen
had strengthened her position in third place, ahead of hard left
candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in fourth.
Most analysts expect a tighter finish between Sarkozy, who
is being punished for economic gloom and his flashy style, and
the more popular but bland Hollande, whose call for higher taxes
on the rich has found fertile ground.
AGGRESSIVE DEBATER
In his manifesto, Sarkozy promises to achieve a budget
surplus for the first time since 1974 and cut France's swelling
debt, warning that Hollande would lead the country towards the
fate of Greece or Spain.
However, his policy of cutting the budget deficit is helping
to slow the economy and hurting his election chances.
"You cannot have a tough fiscal adjustment over two years
and expect strong growth at the same time," said Michel
Martinez, economist at Societe Generale in Paris.
Sarkozy, an aggressive debater, has challenged his rival to
two television debates between the rounds but Hollande deflected
the call, saying it was presumptuous to prejudge the second
round when voters had not yet cast their ballots in the first.
An Ifop Fiducial poll showed Sarkozy with 28.5 percent to
Hollande's 27 percent in round one, unchanged over the last
month - but Hollande's lead in the run-off narrowed to six
points from eight points two weeks ago.
A third poll by Harris Interactive gave Sarkozy a one-point
lead in the first round at 28 percent to Hollande's 27, down
from 3 points a week earlier. It too put Hollande ahead of
Sarkozy 53 to 47 in the runoff.
"For Nicolas Sarkozy to be re-elected he would have to be
ahead of Francois Hollande by four or five points in the first
round," Ifop analyst Frederic Dabi said. "It's the essential
condition for him to turn things around but it's not working."
The president enjoyed a brief boost in the polls last month
after killings by an Islamist gunman and the ensuing siege
enabled him to play his preferred role of crisis manager.
The drama, which gripped the nation and dominated headlines,
helped shift the focus away from the economy to security and
immigration, where Sarkozy is usually strongest. However,
unemployment and purchasing power, which rank as voters' top
concerns in polls, have since returned to the forefront.
Sarkozy has a chance to breathe fresh life into his campaign
in television appearances on Tuesday and Thursday after the
presentation of his full manifesto last week failed to give him
much uplift. Hollande will have a chance to fight back with his
own television appearance on Wednesday.
WHO WILL BE THIRD?
The Socialist's first-round score has slipped only slightly
as the more fiery Melenchon has picked up momentum on the left.
Melenchon was credited with between 13 and 14.5 percent of the
first-round vote, trailing Le Pen who has 15 and 17 percent.
Eager to secure the backing of left-wing voters leaning
towards Melenchon, Hollande renewed an offer on Monday to
include Communists in his government if elected.
"Those who support me in the second round of the
presidential election will be part of the majority. They will
help lead France in government," Hollande said on i-Tele.
Centrist Francois Bayrou, a potential kingmaker if he won
enough votes, continues to decline with his share of the vote in
the first round falling below 10 percent in two of the polls and
just scraping 10 percent in the third.
"Voters don't see the point of voting Bayrou," Ipsos analyst
Jean Francois Doridot said on France Info radio.
The Ipsos poll was carried out for various French media and
based on interviews with 955 people on April 6-7. The Ifop
Fiducial poll was also conducted for various media and was based
on interviews with 1,869 people on April 5-7.
The Harris poll for magazine VSD and LCP TV channel was
based on interviews with 1,033 people on April 3-6.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Vignal, Brian Love, Catherine
Bremer and Geert de Clercq; Editing by Paul Taylor and Janet
McBride)