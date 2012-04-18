* Former Sarkozy ministers endorse Socialist rival
* Poll shows Hollande with 5-point first round lead
By Brian Love
PARIS, April 18 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's re-election hopes suffered a double setback four days
from the first round of voting when a string of public
defections compounded the impression that his tumble in opinion
polls is pushing victory beyond reach.
Former town planning minister Fadela Amara joined a growing
list of political figures to desert the conservative Sarkozy and
announce they will vote for his arch-rival, Socialist
frontrunner Francois Hollande.
That followed the most devastating opinion poll for weeks,
which showed Hollande has opened a five-point lead over Sarkozy
in the first ballot next Sunday, and the Socialist has a yawning
16-point advantage in voting intentions for the May 6 runoff.
After a week of steady poll gains for Hollande, the CSA
survey released on Thursday night gave him 29 percent of the
first round vote, up two points from the institute's previous
survey, versus 24 percent for Sarkozy, down two points.
Sarkozy put on a brave face when asked during an interview
on BFM TV what he thought of the latest poll showing Hollande on
course to become the first Socialist president since Francois
Mitterrand left office in 1995.
"There's not much point in commenting (on the polls) when
they're good and then commenting on the others because they're
bad," he said.
Amara, one of the left-of-centre figures Sarkozy recruited
to government in the first years after his 2007 election, joined
Corinne Lepage, an ecologist former environment minister in a
previous centre-right government, who said she would back
Hollande because Sarkozy had lurched too far to the right.
Sarkozy's conservative predecessor Jacques Chirac, 79, is
also planning to vote for Hollande, according to the man who
helped him write an autobiography after 12 years as head of
state from 1995 until 2007. Sarkozy said people should leave the
old man in peace and not "manipulate" him.
DEFECTORS
Others who have said they will vote Hollande despite having
served in office under Sarkozy or Chirac include former high
commissioner on poverty Martin Hirsch, equal opportunities
junior minister Azouz Begag and former culture minister
Jean-Jacques Aillagon.
Sarkozy's poll standing improved in the weeks following the
launch of his re-election campaign in mid-February and at one
stage most surveys showed him topping the first round, but not a
single poll has shown Hollande losing the runoff.
In the past week however, Hollande has recovered and Sarkozy
slipped in almost all polls. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen
has strengthened her position in third place with 17 percent in
the CSA poll, followed by hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon
on 15 percent and centrist Francois Bayrou on 10.
Bayrou, who has not said whom he back if as expected he is
eliminated on Sunday's first ballot, played down the defectors
to Hollande as "those who always want their hands on the lever,
to be on side with the powers that be".
"You can't build a country with people who are here one day
and there the next," he said.
Asked whether he might announce between the two rounds his
intention to appoint Bayrou prime minister if re-elected,
Sarkozy said: "I'm waiting to see the first round and I tell you
that it's not impossible that I'll do that."
Hollande warned his supporters against complacency or
prematurely carving up government posts and reaffirmed in a
France Inter radio interview that he would renegotiate a
European budget discipline treaty to give priority to restoring
growth, without which it would be impossible to reduce debt.
(Additional reporting By Brian Love, Leigh Thomas, Emmanuel
Jarry, Yann Le Guernigou and Patrick Vignal; Editing by Paul
Taylor)