By Catherine Bremer
| PARIS, April 22
PARIS, April 22 France votes on Sunday in round
one of a presidential vote, with a feeble economy that could
make Nicolas Sarkozy the country's first president to lose a
fight for re-election in more than 30 years.
In a contest driven as much by a dislike of Sarkozy's showy
style and his failure to bring down unemployment as by policy
differences, Sarkozy and his Socialist rival Francois Hollande
are pegged to beat eight other candidates to go through to a May
6 runoff, where polls give Hollande a double-digit lead.
Hollande, 57, promises less drastic spending cuts than
Sarkozy and wants higher taxes on the wealthy to fund
state-aided job creation, in particular a 75 percent upper tax
rate on income above 1 million euros ($1.32 million).
He would become France's first left-wing president since
Francois Mitterand, who beat incumbent Valery Giscard-d'Estaing
in 1981.
Sarkozy, also 57, says he is a safer pair of hands for
future economic turmoil but many of the workers and young voters
drawn to his 2007 pledge of more pay for more work are deserting
him as jobless claims have hit their highest level in 12 years.
Many French people also express a distaste for a president
who has come to be seen as flashy following his highly
publicisied marriage to supermodel Carla Bruni early in his
term, occasional rude outbursts in public and his chumminess
with rich executives.
"We have to get rid of Sarkozy," said Marc Boitel, a
trombone player taking part in a street protest ahead of
Sunday's vote. "People just want jobs."
Boitel plans to vote for tub-thumbing radical leftist
Jean-Luc Melenchon, who wants an anti-capitalist revolution, and
then Hollande in round two, reflecting a voter shift that is
unsettling some financial analysts as feeble growth threatens
deficit targets in Europe's No. 2 economy.
Still, Sarkozy is a more formidable campaigner than
Hollande, who lacks sparkle.
The president's verve at the podium combined with his
handling of a shooting drama in southwest France in March saw
him claw back some ground in opinion polls last month. But he
has since slipped back, leaving Hollande 10 or more points ahead
in surveys for the deciding runoff.
Hollande is a whisker ahead for the first round, with an
average 28 percent support in polls to Sarkozy's 27 percent.
Both are far ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, in third
place at 16 percent, who wants to curb immigration and take
France out of the euro zone.
Melenchon, whose crowd-pulling charisma and clench-fisted
vow to end the power of markets over national economies have
made him a star of the election race, ranks fourth with 14
percent, while centrist Francois Bayrou is fifth at 10 percent.
Polls open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) in mainland France and will
close at 6 p.m., staying open an extra two hours in big cities.
MARKETS FEAR LEFTIST AGENDA
Hollande, mindful of an upset in 2002 when far-right
candidate Jean-Marie Le Pen knocked out Socialist Lionel Jospin
in round one and a record high 28.4 percent of voters stayed
home, has urged supporters not to be complacent.
An April survey indicated turn-out could be even lower this
year, with 32 percent staying home, but most analysts doubt
that.
The first votes began trickling in on Saturday as polls
opened in overseas territories, including the north Atlantic
islands of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the coast of Canada.
The first official projections of the result, based on a
partial count of ballots cast, will be released at 8 p.m. (1800
GMT) and the country's polling watchdog has threatened to punish
any media breaking that embargo with fines and legal action.
A 1977 law bans the publication in France of early voting
trends to avoid influencing late voters. During the last
election, French voters hungry for information crashed the
websites of several Swiss and Belgian newspapers.
The two main candidates carried their duel up until midnight
on Friday, the deadline under a rule that bars campaigning on
the weekend of the vote. They exchanged last-minute jibes mainly
over their capabilities to manage the economy.
France is struggling with feeble economic growth, a gaping
trade deficit, 10 percent unemployment and strained public
finances that prompted ratings agency Standard & Poor's to cut
the country's triple-A credit rating in January.
Sarkozy has played up his credibility as an economic steward
after he helped steer the euro zone through the worst of its
crisis last year. Hollande has blamed him for the parlous state
of France's public finances and for the rating downgrade.
Some investors see a risk that Hollande's focus on tax rises
over spending cuts, his slower timetable for balancing the
budget and his plan to raise taxation on the financial sector,
could drive up French bond yields.
On Friday, the risk premium investors charge to hold French
debt over safe-haven German bonds rose to nearly 1.50 percent,
betraying fears that Hollande's economic programme could be
pulled to the left if Melenchon's popularity leads to a strong
bloc of seats for the far left after parliamentary elections in
June.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Writing by Catherine Bremer; editing by Geert De Clercq)