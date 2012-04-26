* Le Pen says waiting for Sarkozy's answers before endorsing
* Sarkozy courts National Front voters but refuses formal pact
pact
* Centrist candidate criticises violence in politics
* Hollande says Sarkozy has broken the rules
By John Irish
PARIS, April 26 Far-right leader Marine Le Pen,
who stunned France by seizing almost a fifth of presidential
first round votes, said she was waiting for answers from
President Nicolas Sarkozy before telling her supporters how to
vote in a runoff.
After Le Pen took third place in Sunday's ballot with the
National Front's top score in a national election, centre-right
Sarkozy and Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande have courted
her voters, who may decide the May 6 second round result.
Sarkozy's overtures have been more direct, saying that he
respects National Front voters and would not criticise a vote
for a party which has long been stigmatised. Hollande has said
he understood voters who wanted to express their frustration at
a stagnant economy and unemployment running at a 12-year high.
The president on Wednesday ruled out any deal with Le Pen
which would give the far-right positions in the cabinet or help
them win parliamentary seats in June's legislative elections.
But Sarkozy has yet to say whether he would advise
supporters of his UMP party to vote Socialist rather than for
the National Front in the second round of the June legislative
elections to keep the far-right out of parliament.
"In case of a runoff between the National Front and a
Socialist, will the UMP party and the president prefer to have
one of my deputies or a Socialist deputy elected?" Le Pen said
on RTL radio.
"I still don't have an answer to those questions, I am
waiting. That's a question my voters want to know about," she
said. "How I express myself will depend on the response."
SARKOZY VOTERS WANT A PACT
Le Pen has said she would give her view on the presidential
second round choice at the National Front's traditional "Joan of
Arc" May Day rally, but senior aides have suggested she was
highly unlikely to endorse either candidate explicitly.
Le Pen, who took over the party founded by her
ex-paratrooper father Jean-Marie in January last year, has said
she hopes to profit from an implosion of the mainstream right.
The prospect of Hollande winning power has sent jitters
through financial markets as the 57-year-old has pledged to
renegotiate a German-inspired budget discipline pact for Europe,
putting him on a collision course with Berlin.
An opinion poll showed two-thirds of Sarkozy supporters want
him to break with past policy and strike an alliance with the
National Front after Le Pen's 17.9 percent score on Sunday made
her 6.4 million backers key to the presidential runoff.
Most polls show Hollande comfortably winning on May 6 by
around 10 percentage points. He is expected to win the vast
majority of far-left votes and much of the centrist support.
Sarkozy needs about 80 percent of Le Pen voters behind him
to avoid defeat, according to analyst estimates and a Reuters
calculator. But surveys conducted during or after Sunday's
first-round presidential vote found that between only 44 percent
and 60 percent of Le Pen voters plan to switch to Sarkozy in
round two, down from about 70 percent in 2007.
In a setback to Sarkozy, centrist Francois Bayrou, who came
fifth with 9.1 percent of the vote, accused the president of
being "absurd and offensive" in comparing his voters with those
of Le Pen. In an open letter to both candidates on Wednesday, he
called for more civil, clean and moderate politics, appearing to
lean towards Hollande without explicitly endorsing him.
Hollande said Bayrou was implicitly criticising the
president's courting of the far right. "Nicolas Sarkozy has
broken the rules," he told France Info radio. "He has understood
that Sarkozy has raced to catch votes since the first round."
A big vote for Sarkozy by National Front supporters would
make it mathmetically possible for him to win a fresh five-year
term.
Its strong showing on Sunday has also given the National
Front faith it can win seats in parliament for the first time
since 1986, when a brief experiment with proportional
representation gave it 35 deputies.
Based on Sunday's results, the party could reach the second
round in up to 345 of the 577 constituencies in the
parliamentary election, splitting the right-wing vote.
Several of Sarkozy's top cabinet members and advisers have
ruled out any alliance with the National Front, although they do
not rule out the possibility of the UMP letting the party fight
solely against the Socialist party in certain constituencies.
