* Hollande says Merkel comments show his ideas winning
support
* Says will not stand by if workers sacked
* Debate with Sarkozy will be tough, he says
* Le Pen promises to shake up parliament if wins seat
By Daniel Flynn
PARIS, April 28 France's Socialist presidential
frontrunner Francois Hollande welcomed Germany's call for growth
measures on Saturday as a sign Europe was accepting his warnings
of the risk of austerity.
Hollande, on course to win next weekend's presidential
runoff against President Nicolas Sarkozy, insisted German
Chancellor Angela Merkel would eventually accept his proposal to
renegotiate a German-inspired budget discipline pact.
In an interview with the Leipziger Volkszeitung on Saturday,
Merkel said she was ready to bolster the European Investment
Bank (EIB) and use EU infrastructure funds more flexibly - two
of the proposals put forward by Hollande to boost growth.
She said however there could be no question of renegotiating
the "fiscal compact" signed by 25 of the EU's 27 member states
in March. Berlin is also less keen on Hollande's call for joint
European bonds to finance infrastructure projects.
"For several weeks, the ideas I propose have been gaining
ground not just in France but the whole of Europe," Hollande
told French radio, citing recent comments by ECB President Mario
Draghi and the leaders of Spain, Portugal and Italy. "Now
Merkel...says she is ready to do more for growth."
"Things are moving and they will move even more after the
French elections," he said. "A few weeks ago, Merkel didn't even
want to hear the word growth, she was only talking about
austerity...There will be a renegotiation. There will be a
growth pact."
The prospect of a Socialist winning control of France for
the first time since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995 has
irked some investors, helping to widen the spread of French bond
yields to benchmark German Bunds.
Hollande's pledge to renegotiate the budget pact has also
sown fears of a damaging rift at the heart of Europe.
But Berlin has sought to play down differences, emphasising
the need for an EU strategy on growth and jobs in the face of
rising opposition within Europe to austerity in recent weeks.
WARNS OF JOB CUTS
In an interview published earlier on Saturday, Hollande said
labour leaders were warning that companies in France were
preparing a round of job cuts after the end of the presidential
campaign, during which Sarkozy has done everything in his power
to avoid high profile industrial closures.
"Decisions are being prepared which have been postponed. It
is not our victory which will trigger redundancy plans after May
6," Hollande told Le Parisien. "We must tell these companies
that we will not accept this without reacting."
Sarkozy's failure to meet promises to lower stubbornly high
unemployment in the euro zone's second largest economy is one of
the main reasons he lags his Socialist rival by around 10 points
in polls for the May 6 second round.
He received another blow on Thursday when the jobless rate
hit nearly 3 million, its highest level since September 1999.
Sarkozy, whose brash personal style has alienated many
conservative voters, became the first incumbent to finish second
in a presidential first round vote last week, when Hollande beat
him 28.6 percent to 27.2.
National Front leader Marine Le Pen shocked France by
finishing third with 18 percent, the far-right party's best
showing at a national election.
In an interview with the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Le
Pen predicted Sarkozy's UMP party would crumble if he loses next
weekend's runoff, opening the door for the National Front to
pick up seats in June's parliamentary elections.
The far-right party has not held a legislative seat since
1986, when it won 35 deputies during a brief experiment with
proportional representation.
"There will be a political reconstruction," Le Pen said. "If
we get into parliament we will shake everything up. The habits,
the dishonourable behaviour, the complicities ... In parliament,
my voice will be heard and I hope not to arrive there alone."
Hollande has blamed Sarkozy's fiery anti-immigrant rhetoric
for fostering the far-right, which flourished in high
unemployment areas.
"The left's real responsibility is not convincing ordinary
voters - workers, employees, rural people, even the young - that
it was useful to vote for us," he told Le Parisien. "It is to
these voters who feel down trodden, who have suffered a lot in
the crisis, that I must appeal as a candidate and as president."
With the tone of the campaign becoming increasingly bitter
in recent days, as both Sarkozy and Hollande seek to appeal to
far-right voters, the Socialist said a head-to-head debate on
Wednesday between the two men was likely to be tough.
"To judge by the tone and content of the campaign, the
debate will be rough," he said. "I am ready."
