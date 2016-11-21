PARIS Nov 21 Francois Fillon heads into a
runoff campaign for France's conservative presidential ticket on
Monday as favourite after winning the endorsement of
ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy whom he ousted from the race after
a stunning late surge in polls.
Fillon is up against another former prime minister, Alain
Juppe, who has a week to turn around his momentum-sapped
campaign and win over the supporters of the other candidates.
But with Fillon only six points short of the 50 percent
threshold needed in the first round and Sarkozy on his side, it
looks a tall order for Juppe.
At stake is an almost certain place in the second round of
next spring's presidential election, pollsters say, with the
French left in turmoil under the deeply unpopular President
Francois Hollande. There the conservative challenger would in
all likelihood face the leader of the resurgent far-right
National Front party, Marine Le Pen.
"I believe more than ever that the people of France need to
come together to turn the page of a disastrous five-year term
that has demeaned our country and to block from power the
National Front which would lead us into the worst of
adventures," a downcast-looking Juppe told his supporters.
A snap poll by Opinionway showed Fillon winning next
Sunday's head-to-head contest with 56 percent of support.
Fillon and Juppe have clashed most forcefully over Fillon's
proposals to slash the cost of government, most notably by axing
500,000 public sector jobs over five years.
Behind his still-boyish looks and refined demeanour, the
62-year-old Fillon is as close to a true economic and social
conservative as they come in France.
"BREAK FROM BUREAUCRACY"
His proposals for market-oriented reforms -- including
scrapping the 35-hour working week and raising the retirement
age -- go beyond what his challenger advocates for a country
where the state remains a powerful force in the economy, even
for the centre-right.
"My fellow Frenchmen have told me, everywhere, they want a
to break away from a bureaucratic system which saps their
energy," Fillon, an admirer of the late British Prime Minister
Margaret Thatcher, told his campaign faithful.
Juppe, who had led the polls for weeks, last week dismissed
Fillon's proposal for public sector job cuts as impossible,
saying a gentler reduction was needed. Juppe also proposes
easing the tax burden on households.
On Sunday night, Juppe, a mild-mannered moderate, billed
himself as the best placed candidate to defeat the National
Front next May in another election that is shaping up to be a
battle of strengths between weakened mainstream parties and
rising populist forces.
While polls have consistently shown Juppe would easily beat
Le Pen, pollsters had paid little attention to the scenario of a
Fillon-Le Pen showdown, in a further sign of how unexpected his
top spot on Sunday was.
One BVA poll in September did however show him beating the
steely far-right leader by a margin of 61 percent of votes to 39
percent.
The ruling Socialists and their allies will hold their own
primaries in January. Hollande, whose popularity ratings are
abysmal, has yet to announce whether he will stand again.
