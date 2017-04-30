(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* Nearly half of voters say Macron, Le Pen won't solve
joblessness
* Election outcome depends on floating voters, abstention
PARIS, April 30 A week before a decisive second
round in France's presidential election, many voters are
sceptical that either of the two candidates can solve chronic
unemployment or tackle security concerns, a poll published on
Sunday found.
The Ifop survey for the Journal du Dimanche highlights two
key battlegrounds as centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel
Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen enter a final week of
campaigning, expected to focus on France's economy and borders.
Polls predict Macron, a former economy minister, will win
the May 7 run-off with about 59-60 percent. But the momentum has
recently been with Le Pen, who has clawed back about five
percentage points over the past week.
According to the Ifop poll, 45 percent of voters believe the
two finalists would not put an end to unemployment, which has
for years stood close to 10 percent in France. And 36 percent
say neither candidate is able to protect France from attacks.
France has been under a state of emergency since 2015 and
has suffered a spate of Islamist militant attacks mostly
perpetrated by young men who grew up in France and Belgium. More
than 230 people have been killed in the past two years.
Days before the April 23 first round, a French policeman was
shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris in an
attack claimed by the Islamic State group.
The outcome of the run-off will depend to a large extent on
floating voters and potentially high levels of abstention.
In the first round, 22.2 percent of voters abstained: The
highest percentage since 2002 when Marine Le Pen's father,
Jean-Marie, surged into the second round only to be defeated
overwhelmingly by conservative Jacques Chirac.
If turnout is low in the second round, analysts say Macron
may struggle to reproduce the same broad movement against the
National Front candidate, citing his mainly free-market policies
at a time when anti-establishment feeling has been on the rise
in Europe and the United States.
Left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, with 19.6 percent of
votes in the first round, has urged his supporters to oppose Le
Pen but has refused to back Macron for the second round.
Le Pen travelled to Marseille on Sunday to speak on the
environment, a key issue for Melenchon supporters, while Macron
was expected to visit the Holocaust memorial in Paris later.
The Ifop poll found 42 percent of voters believe Macron and
Le Pen would be unable to reunite the country after months of
bitter campaigning, while 43 percent questioned whether they
would be able to govern even after capturing the Elysee palace.
France returns to the polls in June to select members of the
National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, where a
majority is needed to push through government policies.
Both Macron, who launched a new party a year ago, and Le
Pen, whose National Front has only two seats in the National
Assembly, have faced questions about their ability to build a
parliamentary majority.
Le Pen said on Saturday defeated right-wing candidate
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan would be her prime minister if she
wins.
Macron received support on Sunday from Jean-Louis Borloo, a
previous leader of the UDI, a small centrist party, but has yet
to say who he would ask to lead a government.
