PARIS, April 17 France's Nicolas Sarkozy,
campaigning for a looming re-election battle, said on Tuesday
that giving the European Central Bank a role in supporting
economic growth in the euro zone, as he is calling for, would
not require treaty modifications.
Sarkozy, who has been rebuffed by Berlin for declaring at a
weekend campaign rally that he wants a debate on giving the ECB
a role in propping up growth, said it was time it moved into
line with other central banks around the world.
The French president said there was no question of
undermining the ECB's independence but there should be talks on
whether it could use exchange rate policy to benefit euro zone
exports and growth.
"It is not possible that the ECB does not participate in
suporting growth, like all the central banks in the world,"
Sarkozy told France Inter radio, adding that having it actively
encourage growth would not require a treaty change.
"It is wrong to say that just because the ECB is
independent, we do not have the right to talk."
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Catherine Bremer; Editing by
Christian Plumb)