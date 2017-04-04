PARIS, April 5 Firebrand leftist Jean-Luc
Melenchon was found the most convincing performer by French
viewers of Tuesday night's televised debate among the 11
candidates running in this month's presidential election, a snap
poll showed.
The poll by Elabe for BFM TV said Melenchon had managed to
convince 25 percent of those who had watched the four-hour long
debate. Some 21 percent found centrist Emmanuel Macron as the
most convincing, the second best score.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen came in fourth behind
conservative Francois Fillon, with 11 percent and 15 percent
respectively.
However, Macron was seen in the same poll as having the best
programme of all the candidates by 23 percent of viewers,
followed by Melenchon with 22 percent and Fillon with 18
percent.
The two leading candidates, Macron and Le Pen, clashed
sharply over Europe during the debate.
Voting in the first round of the election is set for April
23 with a runoff between the two leading candidates on May 7.
(Reporting by Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander; Editing by
Ricghard Balmforth)