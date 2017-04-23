UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps ultra-loose policy in place
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
PARIS, April 23 Polls opened in France on Sunday for the first round a presidential election whose outcome is crucial to the future of Europe and a closely-watched test of voters' anger with the political establishment.
About 47 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in around 67,000 polling stations and monitored by more than 50,000 police officers.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* 3-month Swiss franc LIBOR at -1.25 pct to -0.25 pct (Adds quotes and background, analyst reaction)
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment