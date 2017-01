CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, with Romania's 2017 budget looking risky

* Markets mixed, investors cautious over Trump's policies * Bonds ease, currencies mixed, stocks rise * Romania to finish 2017 budget draft soon, deficit a concern By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 26 Central European government bonds fell on Thursday, with Romania's new government expected to introduce a draft 2017 budget that might increase its deficit and trigger sanctions from the European Union. The finance ministry released a budg