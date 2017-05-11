PARIS May 11 Marine Le Pen needs to learn the
lessons from her French presidential election defeat to Emmanuel
Macron and accept that her National Front (FN) party must drop
its policy of quitting the euro, one of her top aides said on
Thursday.
The European Union was the second most important issue for
voters on Sunday's runoff, according to a Harris Interactive
poll, just after jobs and ahead of security fears, migration,
taxes and a wide range of other themes.
"For us, the question of the euro is over. The people held
their referendum last Sunday. Marine must listen to that
message," Gilbert Collard, part of Le Pen's inner circle and a
member of an FN-affiliated political grouping, was quoted as
saying in Le Parisien newspaper.
The election offered a stark choice between Le Pen's plan to
ditch the euro and break up the EU, and the centrist Emmanuel
Macron's pledge to deepen EU integration.
Macron's victory, by 66 percent to 34, was more comfortable
than surveys had predicted, and has triggered a rare public
display of disagreement among National Front officials and
allies over campaign policies.
All of France's main political parties are now turning their
attention to legislative elections in June.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)