PARIS, April 28 A remembrance ceremony for the
policeman killed last week by an attacker in Paris "exalted" the
concept of gay marriage, far-right presidential candidate Marine
Le Pen's father said on Friday, courting controversy for his
daughter's campaign.
Jean-Marie Le Pen, the National Front (FN) party founder
from whom his daughter has sought to distance herself because of
his controversial views, criticised a speech made at the
ceremony by the dead policeman's partner earlier this week.
"The long speech he made in some way institutionalised
homosexual marriage, exalted it in a public way, and that
shocked me," Le Pen said in an interview on his web site.
Marine Le Pen is the underdog in the coming run-off vote for
the presidency against Emmanuel Macron, the centrist candidate.
The legalisation of gay marriage was one of the flagship
actions of outgoing President Francois Hollande's five years in
office, a move that was popular with many people in France but
controversial with a large socially conservative section of
society.
The comments by 88 year-old Le Pen senior came as another
controversy he is linked to came back to haunt his candidate
daughter.
Earlier on Friday the FN announced that Jean-Francois Jalkh,
a vice-president of the party who was earmarked to replace
Marine Le Pen as party leader for the duration of the
presidential campaign, had decided to stand aside over
allegations - which he strongly denies - that he was a Holocaust
denier.
Jean-Marie Le Pen was expelled from the FN in 2015 for his
saying that World War Two Nazi gas chambers were a "detail" of
history.
