PARIS May 9 Failed French presidential
candidate Marine Le Pen's niece Marion Marechal-Le Pen has
decided not to stand for re-election in June's legislative
elections, a move that lays bare the divisions in the party.
The 27-year-old, one of only two National Front (FN)
lawmakers in the outgoing parliament and a popular figure among
the party faithful, said in a letter to the Le Dauphine Libere
newspaper that she would be leaving political life for a while
for personal and political reasons.
Marine Le Pen's defeat in Sunday's presidential election
against centrist Emmanuel Macron has triggered a rare public
display of disagreement at the top of the far-right party.
"You know my story, you know I've been in this political
world all my life. At 27 (year old) it is time for me to leave
it for some time," Marechal-Le Pen was quoted as saying in the
paper.
"I am not giving up for ever on this political battle," she
added.
Marechal-Le Pen, whom some in the party hope will eventually
take over from her aunt, and who always gets loud applause at
party rallies, is more conservative on social and economic
issues.
"This raises a lot of questions on how the party will
evolve," said Joel Gombin, a specialist of the FN at the Jean
Jaures research institute. "It risks leaving a number of people
orphan, and could trigger some fighting among those would like
to take over from her at the head of the ultra-conservative
faction of the FN."
Soon after the election defeat, Marechal-Le Pen said Le
Pen's toning down of her stance on seeking an exit from the euro
currency had come too late, and failed to convince voters who
worried about that part of her programme.
Marechal-Le Pen also took part in the "Manif pour tous"
(Protest for all) rallies against gay marriage laws introduced
in 2013 - a movement which Le Pen, who has striven to extend her
party's appeal to a wider base, avoided.
Other differences between the two include their relationship
with the party founder and funder of this year's presidential
campaign, Jean-Marie Le Pen. While Marine is estranged from him,
Marion has closer ties.
"This will create a huge disappointment.... Marion
represented a hope for the future for many FN voters and
activists," Jean-Marie Le Pen told Le Figaro, calling his
grand-daughter's move "a desertion."
Le Pen's defeat has raised questions about her leadership
and she may not run for parliament in her northern fiefdom of
Henin-Beaumont, where she narrowly lost in 2012.
"It's under discussion. She has the choice between this
political battle or leading the new National Front in the
legislative elections," Gilbert Collard, the party's second
outgoing lawmaker, told reporters.
If Le Pen did run in the parliamentary elections and lost
"things could get complicated for her," Gombin said, adding that
this could harm her capacity to make the FN evolve as she likes.
After losing to Macron on Sunday, Le Pen said she wanted to
transform the party, while other party officials said an
alternative name was being considered.
