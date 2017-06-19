By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, June 19
PARIS, June 19 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen called for an orderly debate on Monday as her National Front
party launched an inquest into a disappointing election
performance and a policy review which could lead to it softening
its hostility to the euro.
A little over a month ago, the anti-immigration, anti-euro
Natonal Front (FN) was dreaming of Le Pen winning the presidency
and demanding a renegotiation of European Union treaties. But Le
Pen was comfortably beaten by now-President Emmanuel Macron.
Her defeat prompted a public row between senior party
officials, and more barbs were traded after Sunday's
parliamentary election which saw the party fall short of the 15
lawmakers required to form a parliamentary group, though it did
quadruple its MP count to eight.
Le Pen told reporters in her Henin-Beaumont stronghold that
the phase of "overhauling" the FN had started.
"I want this debate to be polite and friendly ... I will
demand that this be the case," Le Pen said.
She expressed irritation at bickering among party officials,
much of which focused on her close aide and deputy Florian
Philippot, architect of her anti-euro economic policy that gives
state intervention a big role.
"It was neither the time nor the place to do so, on social
media networks, and therefore publicly, right in the middle of
parliamentary elections," she said.
The task for Le Pen is whether she can transform her party's
growing popularity into more votes and real power. France's
two-round voting system in both presidential and parliamentary
elections has traditionally impeded the FN, which seeks a more
proportional system of voting.
RIFT OVER EURO
Central to the party debate will be whether it sticks with
its policy of calling for an end to use of the euro currency and
a return to the French franc.
Polls show that most French oppose a switch away from the
euro currency and Le Pen herself hinted she might soften her
anti-euro stance, saying: "We need to ask ourselves what went
well and what did not."
The party will also be looking at whether it continues to
follow a strategy of calling itself "neither Right nor Left"
with both right-wing anti-immigration policies and left-wing
protectionist policies.
Some party officials want to see the FN seek allies with
other hard-right parties to try and break its political
isolation.
The findings of the party debate, including a meeting of top
officials in late July, will go to party members in a
much-broader party congress, expected to take place at the end
of this year or the beginning of next.
Philippot, seen by some within the party as exerting too
much influence over Le Pen, failed to win his seat on Sunday and
may now find his position imperilled.
Gilbert Collard, another close Le Pen ally, who was
re-elected and has long pressed for the FN to drop its anti-euro
stance, told Sud Radio that Philippot spent "too much time in
the media."
Philippot, who has said he will quit if the party drops its
anti-euro policy, told BFM TV that the party had to avoid
"hysteria". None of Philippot's closest allies won a
parliamentary seat.
Another challenge for Le Pen will be how to handle her
estranged father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.
The two have been at odds since Marine Le Pen ousted him
from the party and then moved to bring the party closer to the
mainstream, cleaning up its image as a xenophobic party under
the former paratrooper.
He is expected to show up at a FN political bureau meeting
on Tuesday, at which his daughter has said he is not welcome.
