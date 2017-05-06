PARIS May 6 Media should not republish information hacked from the campaign team of centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, the French electoral commission said on Saturday.

The commission, which supervises the presidential campaign, said in a statement that the publication or republication of the information could be a criminal offence.

Macron's campaign said on Friday it had been the target of a "massive" computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online 1-1/2 days before voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Adrian Croft)