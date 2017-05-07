(Updates with security alert now over)
PARIS May 7 The courtyard of the Louvre Museum
in Paris, where French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron
was due to speak later on Sunday, was briefly evacuated after a
suspect bag was found.
Police in the French capital said they made security checks
of the area as a precaution and later added that the situation
there had returned to normal.
Centrist Macron, who is tipped to beat the far right
National Front candidate Marine Le Pen in an election for
president on Sunday, is due to address his supporters at the
grounds of the Louvre in the evening after the result comes out.
