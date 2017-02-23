(Adds details, background)
By Michel Rose
PARIS Feb 23 French presidential candidate
Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined his economic plans mixing
tax cuts and a reduction in government jobs that would stick to
France's commitments to euro zone partners to cut its budget
deficit.
The former economy minister, one of the frontrunners in the
April-May presidential race, had come under pressure to present
a more detailed manifesto in recent weeks and sought to stay
true to his vow to transcend the left-right divide.
"Unlike Francois Fillon, I don't believe in a purge and in
fixing the country against the people's will," Macron told Les
Echos newspaper in an interview, referring to his main
conservative rival in the election.
"And unlike Benoit Hamon, I don't accept defeat on the jobs
front," he added, in reference to the Socialist candidate.
The 39-year old ex-banker said he would cut corporate tax to
25 percent from the current 33.3 percent over the next term and
aimed to cut public sector headcount by 120,000.
Some 60 billion euros in public spending would be cut over
the next five years should he be elected - less than the 100
billion euro shock-and-awe plan advocated by Fillon but a more
ambitious target than the ruling Socialists' current plan.
In a country blighted by an unemployment rate of 10 percent,
Macron said he would make cutting it his priority and said
bringing it down to 7 percent by 2022 appeared "reasonable".
In a gesture of good will towards Germany, the European
Union's paymaster and its strongest economy, Macron said he
would seek to show he is carrying out reforms to gain Berlin's
trust rather than confront it over deficit cuts.
"France must carry out structural reforms: it's good for us
and will reassure our partners, and chiefly Germany," he said.
"If we don't have a brave plan of structural reforms, the
Germans won't follow us."
Having done that, he would seek to get the euro zone to
increase its joint investment capacity and set up a common
budget.
Macron, who has never held elected office, was given a boost
this week after an influential centrist decided to back him to
defeat far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
