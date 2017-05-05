PARIS May 5 French presidential election
front-runner Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he had decided who
would be his prime minister if he wins Sunday's vote, but would
only reveal the make-up of his government after he took office.
The centrist leader, who polls tip to beat far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off, told RTL radio that
he had settled on a prime minister.
Asked if that person had been informed, he replied: "No,
since it is in my head."
He gave no further clues on his or her identity.
"If I am elected, I will work on finalising a government
next week but it will be announced after the handover of
powers," he said, referring to the transfer of power from
outgoing President Francois Hollande to his successor, which is
expected to happen the weekend after the election.
His prime minister "will have experience in the political
field, the ability to lead a parliamentary majority and the
ability to drive a thoroughly renewed government which will also
include some experienced men and women," he said.
