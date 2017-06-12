BERLIN, June 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the victory of
his party in the first round of parliamentary elections, calling
the result a strong vote for reforms.
Projections after the first election round showed on Sunday
that Macron's fledgling party is set to trounce France's
traditional main parties in the parliamentary election and
secure a huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms.
"Chancellor Merkel: My heartfelt congratulations to
@EmmanuelMacron to the great success of his party in the first
election round. Strong vote for reforms," read the message on a
government Twitter account on Monday.
