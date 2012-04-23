BERLIN, April 23 Chancellor Angela Merkel
continues to support French President Nicolas Sarkozy's
re-election bid but has no plans to travel to France to campaign
for him before a second round runoff next month, a German
government spokesman said.
"As far as campaign appearances go, I am not aware of any
plans. This is President Sarkozy's election campaign, not that
of the German chancellor," deputy spokesman Georg Streiter told
a regular news conference on Monday.
"The chancellor continues to support President Sarkozy," he
added, noting that German and French leaders had worked well
together in the post-war period regardless of who was in power.
Sarkozy came in a close second to Socialist frontrunner
Francois Hollande in a first round vote on Sunday and the two
will now face off against each other on May 6th.
Back in January, Merkel's conservative party announced that
she would "actively support" Sarkozy's re-election campaign and
that the two were planning several joint appearances.
But in the run-up to the first round vote, Sarkozy shifted
the focus of his campaign, de-emphasising ties with Berlin in
favour of more populist themes like immigration and security.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)