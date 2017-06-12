(Adds deputy finance minister, background)
BERLIN, June 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called the victory of French President Emmanuel Macron's party
in the first round of parliamentary elections a "strong vote
for reforms" and a senior official signalled Berlin's
willingness to deepen cooperation.
France is Germany's second-biggest trading partner and the
strong support for pro-European centrist reformer Macron has
sparked hopes that Berlin and Paris will spearhead a broad-based
economic revival in Europe and a push for more integration in
the euro zone.
Projections after the first election round on Sunday showed
that Macron's fledgling party is set to trounce France's
traditional main parties and secure a huge majority to push
through pro-business reforms.
"Chancellor Merkel: My heartfelt congratulations to
@EmmanuelMacron to the great success of his party in the first
election round. Strong vote for reforms," the government
tweeted.
Merkel and Macron agreed last month to draw up a roadmap to
deeper EU integration and suggested the bloc's treaties may
change to facilitate even more ambitious reform.
The finance ministers of both countries, Wolfgang Schaeuble
and Bruno Le Maire, have set up a joint working group that will
present ideas by July on deepening euro zone integration.
Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Jens Spahn said he hoped
that Macron would now be able to quickly implement reforms that
would boost growth in France's economy.
"If we can help in this regard, we will certainly help,"
Spahn told Deutschlandfunk broadcaster.
Spahn, a senior member of Merkel's conservatives, said
Berlin was open to discuss Macron's proposals for a joint euro
zone finance minister and a shared budget in the bloc, but said
it was important to first clarify the role and responsibilities.
He repeated Berlin's rejection of a mutualisation of debt
within the currency bloc, a step many Germans fear would make
Berlin pay for struggling states that resist reform.
However, he said Germany was willing to increase its role in
financing investment projects in Europe. "We're open for a lot
of things in this regard," Spahn said.
