By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, April 13 Bank of France Governor
Christian Noyer said on Friday he saw no reason for markets to
target France in the wake of the presidential election provided
the next government focuses on deficit reduction.
President Nicolas Sarkozy said this week victory for his
Socialist rival Francois Hollande, who leads in opinion polls
for the May 6 runoff, could lead to a crisis of confidence in
France.
Noyer appeared to play down that possibility but warned that
he stood ready to fight any speculation against French debt.
"What is necessary is that the government installed in the
next parliament must be very clear about its pursuit of deficit
reduction," Noyer told a news conference to present the 2011
results of the Bank of France.
"In the euro zone, each time there have been modifications
to the stated (deficit) path it has been the source of
tensions," he said, adding the market's attention was focused on
the first few years, not long-term deficit forecasts.
Hollande, who has talked tough on banks and proposed a 75
percent tax on those earning over 1 million euros, has said he
will meet France's European Union commitment of a 3 percent
deficit by 2013 and balance the budget by 2017 - just one year
later than Sarkozy.
Noyer said: "If the clarity, persistence and priority of the
(deficit reduction) path is affirmed, there is no reason why
France in this regard would be the subject of a loss of market
faith."
Noyer also noted that a futures contract on France's
long-term OAT bonds, due to be launched on April 16 by
derivatives exchange Eurex, could improve liquidity and lower
borrowing costs, but he warned against any speculation.
"In general terms, anything which is a speculative movement
against French debt is something which I will fight with
determination should it appear, which I don't think it will," he
said.
He said he had seen no slowdown in the offer of credit to
businesses in France by banks, but rather to demand for loans,
particularly in the mortgage market.
Noyer also played down concerns over the euro zone's Target2
transfer system, saying imbalances here reflected deficits
within the current account of member states which should be
addressed by reforms to improve competitiveness.
He said the tendency of banks to purchase their own national
debt - a "nationalisation of savings" - was due to market
pressures on certain euro zone sovereigns and should be a
temporary phenomenon.
PROFIT FALLS, RISK RISES
The Bank of France reported a 2011 net profit of 1.570
billion euros, down 989 million euros from the previous year. It
used increased revenues generated by non-conventional monetary
policy operations to build up its capital in the face of
increased risks linked to its monetary policy operations.
"We have good resilience in our balance sheet despite the
increase in its size," he said.
The bank raised its capital to 9.73 billion euros at the end
of 2011, up by 2.94 billion euros. He noted that the Bank of
France had neither sold nor purchased debt last year.
"Even if (central banks) have been extremely careful about
the assets they have purchased or taken in guarantee, the
strengthening of their financial structure is more necessary
than ever," the bank said in a statement.
The French central bank said it would pay the state a
dividend of 877 million euros, in addition to corporate tax
payment of 2.01 billion euros.
