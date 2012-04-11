* Ex-CEO says Sarkozy tried to sell reactor to Gaddafi
* Government says Lauvergeon's account is "fiction"
* Socialists question EDF boss' future
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, April 11 Nuclear warfare has broken out
between France's two main political parties 11 days before the
first round of a presidential election, with a woman known as
"Atomic Anne" launching a strike on President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Anne Lauvergeon, a former top aide to Socialist President
Francois Mitterrand ousted as head of French nuclear group Areva
last year, accused Sarkozy of having tried to sell an
atomic reactor to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi until mid-2010.
"The state, which was supposed to be responsible, was
supporting this folly," she told weekly magazine L'Express in an
interview. "Imagine, if we had done it, how it would look now."
Government spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse, a member of
Sarkozy's conservative UMP party, responded by accusing
Lauvergeon of trying to "settle scores". She described the
former CEO's account of dealings with Libya as fictitious.
"She should have resigned if she had been against it. She
did not do so, so that is all fiction," Pecresse said, without
explicitly denying that Sarkozy had tried to sell a reactor to
Libya for a water desalination plant.
The president has been pounding Socialist challenger
Francois Hollande for months over an agreement with the
ecologist Greens party to reduce France's dependency on nuclear
power if the left wins the election. Under the deal, the share
of electricity produced by nuclear power would decline to 50
percent in 2025 from nearly 80 percent today.
Sarkozy has visited nuclear sites to underline his support
for France's atomic industry, posing for photographs surrounded
by nuclear workers in overalls and hard hats.
Lauvergeon, 52, tipped as a possible minister if Hollande
wins next month's runoff, told L'Express she had objected
"vigorously" to Sarkozy's drive to sell Gaddafi a reactor.
Gaddafi, who ruled Libya for 42 years, was overthrown and
killed last October by rebels backed by NATO air strikes in
which France played a leading role.
JOB OFFER
In the interview, Lauvergeon also said Sarkozy had offered
her a cabinet seat when he was elected in 2007 but she had
refused. He recruited a handful of other Socialists including
humanitarian campaigner Bernard Kouchner as foreign minister.
"He wasn't so much putting together a government as
recruiting a film cast," Lauvergeon said.
Relations between the two deteriorated to the point where
Sarkozy blocked her reappointment as chief executive last June
and Areva initially withheld her 1.5 million euro severance pay
in a dispute over the botched $2.5 billion takeover of Canadian
uranium mining start-up UraMin.
The Economy Ministry eventually approved the payment last
month after Lauvergeon won a court order against the company and
an internal audit at Areva cleared her husband of any suspicion
of a conflict of interest in the UraMin deal.
The inquiry concluded that Areva had overpaid and badly
managed the acquisition of UraMin's three African mines in the
midst of a boom in nuclear energy demand that spurred a frenzy
to secure supplies. It found no proof of fraud.
The battle has taken on a political dimension with the
Socialists openly questioning the future of Henri Proglio, a
close ally of Sarkozy, as CEO of state-controlled electricity
giant EDF if they win the election.
"Is the person who has said that implementing Francois
Hollande's programme would cost hundreds of billions,...
inflating the figures beyond all realistic proportion, best
placed in terms of credibility?" senior Hollande ally Michel
Sapin told Reuters in an interview.
Lauvergeon said Sarkozy had made a string of errors,
organising a "clan" system in the nuclear sector, including the
appointment of Proglio.
"This system touted low-end nuclear abroad and proposed
transferring our global intellectual property rights to the
Chinese and selling nuclear in countries where it was not
reasonable," she told L'Express.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Alexandria Sage;
Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Janet McBride)