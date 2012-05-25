* Left has momentum after Hollande won presidency
* Sarkozy's UMP rules out alliance with National Front
* First found of vote June 10, run-offs June 17
PARIS, May 25 The French left will comfortably
beat the conservative UMP party in next month's parliamentary
election, a poll showed on Friday, as rivalries triggered by
Nicolas Sarkozy's defeat in the race for the presidency risk
splitting the right-wing vote.
President Francois Hollande's Socialists and other left-wing
partner parties could together win 44 percent of the vote in the
June 10 first round of the election, compared with just over a
third for the UMP.
The left aims to build on its momentum after voters swept
Hollande to victory on May 6, bringing the Socialists back to
government after a decade in opposition.
The size of Hollande's majority in the new parliament will
dictate how easy it will be for policymaking. Some investors are
concerned that he could be forced to the left to placate hard
left or ecologist lawmakers on whom his government might be
dependent if the right manages to do better than expected.
Pollsters Opinionway found that the Socialists would take 32
percent in the first round of the election for the National
Assembly while allied Greens would get 4 percent and the Left
Front 8 percent.
Sarkozy's defeat leaves the UMP limping into the election,
especially with the far-right National Front (FN) looking to
scoop up voters after a strong showing in the first round of the
presidential election in April.
According to the Opinionway poll, the UMP would garner 31
percent of the vote with Marine Le Pen's FN tallying 16 percent.
While this would give the right biggest proportion of the
vote, the UMP has ruled out any alliance with the FN even though
polls have shown most of its voters are open to such a deal.
Sarkozy's prime minister, Francois Fillon, now replaced by
an interim Socialist prime minister in place at least until the
parliamentary election, stirred hostilities within his own party
on Wednesday when he said the UMP had "no natural leader".
His comments, undermining UMP boss Jean-Francois Cope, could
be the first shots in a battle to be the next conservative
presidential candidate.
If candidates poll more than 12.5 percent in the first
round, they move on to the June 17 runoff. Were candidates from
the National Front, Left and UMP all to qualify, the ensuing
three-way contest would be won with a simple majority.
The survey was based on interviews with 1,836 adults
carried out between May 23-25.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)