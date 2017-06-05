PARIS, June 5 President Emmanuel Macron's party came ahead in 10 out of 11 constituencies in votes to elect lawmakers representing French voters who live abroad, the foreign ministry said, another indication that a majority in parliament is within reach.

First-round voting for the 566 other constituencies - for voters who live in France - will take place on June 11. All run-off votes are scheduled for June 18.

Opinion polls predict Macron's centrist Republic On the Move (LREM) party will comfortably win a majority.

Having a majority in parliament is essential for Macron to be able to carry out his reforms plans, which include overhauling labour laws to favour business, cutting corporate tax, and investing 50 billion euros of public cash over five years in areas including job training and renewable energy. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Myriam Rivet, editing by Larry King)