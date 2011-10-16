PARIS Oct 16 Following are the main policies of
France's main opposition Socialist Party, as laid out in an
election manifesto that will, with some additions and
adjustments, form the basis of the 2012 presidential election
campaign of Francois Hollande, winner of the party's primary
contest on Oct. 16.
* The Socialist Party gameplan for 2012, unveiled in April,
calls for a new economic development model to boost France's
competitiveness, focusing on education while chipping away at
unemployment with the creation of 300,000 subsidised jobs for
youths and reducing the public deficit by axing tax breaks.
Hollande added a proposal calling for creating of 60,000 new
public service teaching posts.
* The party sees room to carve an extra 5 billion euros per
year out of the state budget to finance its programmes by being
more selective about spending and scrapping some 50 billion
euros worth of tax loopholes, and cutting public debt from 2014,
based on annual economic growth of 2.5 percent.
* The party would target wealth and property tax exemptions
and the low sales tax rate for restaurants. It also proposes
introducing a two-speed corporate tax rate: firms that reinvest
all profits would see their tax rate on profit drop to 20
percent from 33 percent but the rate would rise to 40 percent
for firms that dole out profits in investor dividends.
* The left has promised to revisit a 2010 pension reform by
conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, passed despite street
protests, which raised the age when people can retire on a full
pension to 62 from 60. The manifesto calls for a a retirement
age of 60, however, given the left's pledge to improve public
finances, tweaks to pension laws are likely to be less drastic.
Hollande has made it clear his understanding is that the
return to a right to retire at 60 wold means people could retire
but with a substantially reduced pension.
* The party calls high up in its manifesto for banks to
split retail from investment arms.
Hollande, who toughened his rhetoric on banks in the final
days of his primary campaign, has said banks that make profits
should help fund backs that don't through creation of a fund,
and says any bank which needs state funding should be subjected
to state veto power over key strategy an pay for executives and
traders.
* On France's deficit, Hollander goes somewhat beyond what
the party manifesto prescribes, saying he wants to rein in the
public deficit towards a target of zero by 2017.
* On nuclear power, the Socialist manifesto intentionally
remains somewhat hazy. Hollander has said after Fukushima that
he wants to reduce rather than phase out nuclear power
generation in France
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer and Brian Love)