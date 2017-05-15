PARIS May 15 French President Emmanuel Macron's
conservative prime minister has plenty in common with his boss,
but the 46-year-old who boxes in his spare time has not shied
from throwing a political punch at the young centrist in the
past.
Like Macron, Edouard Philippe is a pro-European moderate who
wants French politics to go beyond the left-right divide.
He is, though, a member of The Republicans party, which
poses a bigger threat than any other to Macron's ability to form
a legislative majority in June's parliamentary election and
avoid a potentially reform-slowing coalition.
The choice of the trained lawyer and mayor of the port city
of Le Havre is part of a strategy to undermine the foundations
of France's traditional political groupings and transform
Macron's own Republic on the Move (REM) party from a year-old
political start-up into the dominant force in French politics.
Philippe will provide a counterweight to the Socialist Party
legislators who have defected to REM and its 'neither left nor
right' cause.
A lawmaker since 2012, his words for Macron have not always
been generous. In January, during the presidential campaign, he
wrote a column for the left-leaning Liberation newspaper in
which he took a swipe at the portrayal of Macron in some media
as a French version of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Philippe said Macron lacked Kennedy's charisma and was full
of empty promises.
"Macron doesn't take responsibility for anything but
promises everything, with the ardour of a youthful conqueror and
the cynicism of a seasoned veteran," Philippe wrote.
The following month, he wrote that Macron was "an emblematic
representative of the establishment."
By May, however, when Macron was already firm favourite
after a first round win, Philippe's words were warmer, and
contained advice.
"He'll have to be daring. Get out of the old, comfortable,
institutionalised, one-on-one left-right opposition to
constitute a majority of a new kind. The path will be narrow,
and risky. It's hard to see the 'system' letting go easily."
"A BIT OF A LONER"
Philippe was part of The Republicans' presidential campaign
until early this year. He walked out after the party's
candidate, Francois Fillon, was engulfed in an investigation
into nepotism.
Prior to that, Philippe campaigned with Alain Juppe,
Fillon's rival in The Republican primaries and a veteran party
moderate.
The son of teachers, Philippe went to school in Germany.
Friends say his centrist leanings make a good fit with Macron's
vision, and that there is no danger of any ego taking over.
"He's a worker, brilliant, a bit of a loner and discreet,
but solid," said one friend who did not want to be named.
Aside from his interest in boxing - he trains three times a
week - Philippe has two more things in common with Macron: He
passed through the elite ENA school, and his early political
hero was Michel Rocard, a Socialist prime minister for whom he
campaigned as a student before changing his political stripe.
He was director of public affairs at the now struggling
nuclear energy group Areva between 2007 and 2010.
Bearded and balding, Philippe's associates describe a
discreet politician.
"This is not a man who is going to tap you straight away on
the shoulder, but he is very witty," said Benoist Apparu, who
shared the role of spokesman for Juppe's campaign with him.
"He has a real love for the law and judicial issues."
Philippe is also a collector of cufflinks, something style
watchers might find harder to keep an eye on than the dandy
outfits that former Socialist prime minister Bernard Cazeneuve
was known for.
(Editing by Andrew Callus and Richard Lough)