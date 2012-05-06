DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS May 6 Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won France's presidential election runoff on Sunday, beating President Nicolas Sarkozy by a clear margin, according to projections by pollsters.
Polling institutes predicted Hollande would win between 51.8 and 52.0 percent of the vote versus Sarkozy's tally of between 48.0 and 48.2 percent.
Hollande, who had led conservative incumbent Sarkozy in polls for months, would become France's first Socialist president since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995.
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer, Daniel Flynn and Geert De Clercq)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.