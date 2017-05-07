GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON May 7 The euro topped $1.10 for the first time since the U.S. elections on Sunday and climbed to a one-year high against the safe-haven yen on relief that Emmanuel Macron had beaten the far-right Marine Le Pen to clinch the French presidency.
Early projections showed the market-friendly, pro-EU candidate Macron had been voted in with about 65 percent of the vote, comfortably defeating Le Pen, a nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.
* Risk Fed officials may show more doubt over inflation outlook