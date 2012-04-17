PARIS, April 17 The first people to find out who has won round one of France's presidential election on Sunday may be not French but Swiss or Belgian, because of a nationwide ban on publishing voting results before the last polling station has closed.

The embargo, enforced by two regulatory bodies overseeing TV, radio and political campaigns, aims to protect "ballot box sincerity" - preventing pollsters from influencing the outcome by publishing preliminary results that could be skewed.

While French news outlets must obey the law, in force since 1977, or risk being hit with fines and legal consequences, no such rule exists for foreign newspapers and broadcasters with a network of correspondents in France.

The punishment for publishing an opinion poll on election day is a 75,000 euro fine. Publishing partial election results on the day is punishable with a 3,750 euro fine, and there could be a call to cancel the ballot if candidates feel the early publishing of results might have swayed late voters.

"As soon we get figures and they are confirmed as being fairly reliable, we will publish them via the Internet from 5:30 p.m. (1530 GMT)," Jean-Jacques Roth, news editor at Swiss public broadcaster Radio-Television Suisse, told Le Parisien daily.

During the first round of France's 2007 election, the web sites of several Swiss and Belgian newspapers crashed under the weight of French web surfers trying to consult them, prompting some to boost their capacity before the 2012 election.

Their efforts may turn out to be moot, as social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter have developed huge memberships in France over the past five years, making it likely that exit poll results will be widely disseminated there long before the embargo expires at 1800 GMT.

Media commentators say France's law on polls - which originally banned all polling in the last week before an election, and was changed in 2002 so that it applied only to election day - is anachronistic and pointless.

"The law is bad, inappropriate and has been bypassed by reality," Eric Mettout, head of editorial content for the website of weekly news magazine l'Express, wrote in his blog this week. "That is not a reason to break it. It's a reason to change it."

President Nicolas Sarkozy, tipped to lose the contest to Socialist Francois Hollande in the second round, said in a TV interview late last week he believed the time had come to reconsider the rules, after this year's contest.

For more French election stories, click on (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Tim Pearce)