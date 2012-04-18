PARIS, April 18 France is planning to clamp down
on the publication of exit polls and election results ahead of
their official release, especially on social media, the poll
watchdog said on Wednesday, four days before the first round of
the presidential election.
French law forbids pollsters from releasing vote estimates
on election day and the day before, but the emergence of
technology such has Twitter has made it more difficult to
control potential leaks of voting trends.
The Poll Commission, which regulates pollsters, is due to
outline on Friday the measures it will take to prevent leaks on
sites such as Twitter and Facebook as well as traditional media
after newspaper Liberation hinted it might break the embargo.
"The aim is to protect the last voter to vote," a commission
member told Reuters, without specifying what the measures would
be.
However, there is little the commission can do to prevent
people from consulting the websites of media in Belgium and
Switzerland which routinely report exit polls in French election
in the hours before results are officially published from 8 p.m.
(1800 GMT). Polls close at 6 p.m. though in big cities it is 8
p.m.
During the first round of France's 2007 election, the
websites of several Swiss and Belgian newspapers crashed under
the weight of French web surfers trying to consult them,
prompting some to boost their capacity before the 2012 election.
Some opinion polls show incumbent President Nicolas Sarkozy
slightly ahead of Socialist challenger Francois Hollande in
Sunday's first round of voting. However, Hollande has a wide
lead of about 10 percentage points for a May 6 runoff.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe, Writing by Leigh Thomas)