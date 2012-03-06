PARIS, March 6 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy vowed during a TV debate on Tuesday to halve the number
of immigrants and impose a minimum tax on profits of big listed
companies as he sought to bolster support for his re-election
bid in April.
Sarkozy, grilled by veteran Socialist Laurent Fabius and
journalists for three hours on the primetime show, defended his
record on tax reform, public finances, and unemployment - which
rose on his watch as economic crisis battered the world.
The conservative leader, lagging behind Socialist challenger
Francois Hollande in the polls, was also made to apologise for
old gaffes and explain his personality traits in a lengthy
section about awkward moments in his early presidency.
Sarkozy, said by critics to pander too much to the far right
as he seeks to maximise support for the April 22 first round,
said he would cut the number of immigrants to 100,000 a year
from 180,000 and tighten up the rules on foreigners' access to
French nationality and benefits.
The debate with Fabius - a former finance and prime minister
who is destined for a top job if Hollande wins - comes as
Sarkozy is struggling in opinion polls. Having gained a few
points at the start of his campaign, Sarkozy slipped back last
week as he suffered setbacks on the campaign trail.
Hollande, who launched his campaign months before Sarkozy,
regained momentum by proposing a 75 percent tax rate on earnings
above a million euros, a move 61 percent of French people would
support, a poll by TNS Sofres and Mediaprism showed.
A survey by pollster CSA published on Tuesday showed
Hollande had widened his lead slightly, advancing 2 points to 30
percent support for the April 22 first round, while Sarkozy
gained only 1 point to 28 percent. The ppoll saw Hollande
beating Sarkozy by 54 percent to 46 percent in a May 6 runoff.
Sarkozy said he was not ruffled by his weak poll scores.
"One of my characterisics is that I never give up. I was
born like that," he said. "What the French will ask is whether I
protected them in the crisis and whether I did my job."
SPONTANEOUS AND EMOTIONAL
Quizzed about the economy, Sarkozy said that while Germany
remained a model to be emulated, France had held up better than
much of Europe in the crisis.
In a tense and barbed debate, Sarkozy accused his opponent
of using artistic licence when citing unemployment figures.
"If unemployment exploded in so many countries, was it my
fault it rose in France or did something happen?" Sarkozy said.
"If you didn't include temporary workers in jobless figures when
you were finance minister, why would you do it now?"
In a long section about his personal style, Sarkozy said he
regretted episodes such as feting his 2007 election victory in a
swanky Paris nightspot. Asked about his personal failings, he
listed them as being spontaneous, emotional and sentimental.
"When people freely insult me, I don't like it," he said,
explaining why he had more than once snapped at members of the
public. His biggest strength was his energy, he said.
It was Sarkozy's first political debate of the election
campaign, following an able performance by Hollande at the end
of January against Foreign Minister Alain Juppe.
Sarkozy's team has begun to admit this week that they are
concerned about how the campaign is going.
Campaign spokeswoman Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet lamented on
Tuesday that the election race had descended into distracting
polemic, while presidential spokesman Frank Louvrier told the
daily Les Echos that if Sarkozy's camp did not keep the focus
squarely on debating ideas they were "sure to lose".
Sarkozy, who is set to deliver his biggest campaign speech
yet in the Paris suburbs on Sunday, said his first foreign trip
if re-elected would be to visit his German counterpart in
Berlin, after which he would go to the Middle East to discuss
peace talk possibilities with Israeli and Palestinian officials.
(Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Tim Pearce)