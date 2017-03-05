PARIS, March 5 Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe discussed the situation regarding embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Saturday night, a source close their Republican party said.

"Yes. They had a long conversation," the source, who declined to give details, told Reuters on Sunday.

A close ally of Sarkozy, Christian Estrosi said earlier on Sunday that he would issue a statement with other party heavyweights in the coming hours that would call for Juppe, who came second in the party's November primaries, to replace Fillon. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)