PARIS Nov 20 France's ex-president Nicolas
Sarkozy was spectacularly thrown out of the race for the French
presidency on Sunday, with voters cutting short a political
comeback that tapped into populist sentiment.
Dealt a humiliating blow in the conservative nomination
contest, four years after losing a first re-election bid to
Socialist Francois Hollande, Sarkozy, 61, alluded to a possible
withdrawal from political life when he conceded defeat.
"It's time for me to try a life with more private passions
than public ones," he said, thanking his
supermodel-turned-singer wife Carla Bruni and his children.
"I feel no bitterness, no sadness, and I wish all the best
for my country," he told supporters at his campaign
headquarters.
His surprise exit, which had appeared unthinkable days
earlier, also marked the failure of a strategy to court
far-right voters with divisive rhetoric and tough measures on
immigration and law-and-order.
In campaign speeches, Sarkozy had vowed to ban the Islamic
burkini swimsuit, had ruled out special school lunches for
Muslim children - saying they should fill up on a double portion
of chips when pork is on the menu - and told migrants gaining
citizenship that their ancestors were Gauls.
Former prime minister Alain Juppe, who was seen going
through to the runoff with fellow former premier Francois
Fillon, had called Sarkozy's campaign strategy "suicidal".
He came a distant third with about 20 percent of the votes
on Sunday, behind surprise frontrunner Fillon's 44 percent and
Juppe's 28 percent, according to partial results.
Allegations that he took covert funding from Libya, which
resurfaced earlier this week, may have also played a role in
Sarkozy's defeat.
"Aren't you ashamed of yourself?" he told a journalist who
asked him about the claims during a presidential TV debate.
But some voiced doubts about whether Sarkozy, who said he'd
quit politics after losing power in 2012 only to make a comeback
two years later, would really retire.
"I have seen a certain number of things during my political
life, so I'd be careful on retirements," said former prime
minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, who backs Juppe.
The son of a Hungarian immigrant father, Sarkozy debuted in
politics as mayor of the wealthy district of Neuilly outside
central Paris, before serving as President Jacques Chirac's
finance minister. Later as interior minister, he called
protesters in a Paris suburb "scum".
As president between 2007 and 2012, Sarkozy's high-energy
style and abrasive manner polarised voters. His modest attempts
at tax and labour reforms and limited success in creating jobs
disenchanted both free-marketeers and centrist voters whom he
had also assiduously courted to win power.
Sarkozy promised to quit politics altogether after Hollande
defeated him in May 2012. However, he returned to the fray in
September 2014, citing the need to rescue France from what he
described as the socialist's catastrophic presidency.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Ingrid
Melander and Sandra Maler)