PARIS, April 4 French presidential candidates
Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen came in for stinging attacks
from left-wing election rivals over police investigations
against them during a televised election debate on Tuesday.
After two hours of debate among the 11 presidential
candidates on unemployment, immigration and relations with
Europe, two far-left candidates took the gloves off and piled
into Fillon and Le Pen over judicial investigations against
them.
"Since January it's just been a great campaign ... the more
we dig, the more corruption there is, the more cheating there
is," Philippe Poutou, a fringe candidate, said.
He was referring to a press report in the satirical Le
Canard Enchaine weekly which was the first to allege that Fillon
had been paying his wife huge sums of tax-payers money for work
she had not properly carried out.
Fillon, a 63-year-old conservative prime minister, and his
wife are being investigated over the allegations though they
deny any wrongdoing.
Looking ill at ease, Fillon replied that he had made no
mistakes and would not take questions on the allegations. "I
won't be intimidated," he said.
"I'll take you to court for that," Fillon said, lowering his
voice.
Fillon was once frontrunner in the election, but after the
fake jobs allegations emerged his ratings tumbled and he is now
trailing in third place in the election first round, according
to opinion polls, which would mean elimination.
Poutou, a car factory worker who is expected to get only
minimal support in the April 23 first round of the election,
also had harsh words for Le Pen.
The National Front leader in February used her immunity as
EU lawmaker to refuse to go to a police summons over allegations
that she had made illegal EU payments to her staff.
"When you're summoned by police, you go. There is no
workers' immunity," said Poutou in a comment widely picked up on
Twitter.
He was supported by another far-left candidate Nathalie
Arthaud, who said: "Supermarket cashiers can be fired just for
stealing a voucher. There is a shocking discrepancy here," she
said.
Le Pen, who like Fillon has also denied wrongdoing, angrily
responded, saying she was the victim of "political persecution."
"Is this a (police) interrogation? I thought this was a
debate but it looks like the prosecutors are here," she said.
Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon, unlikely to get
beyond the election's first round, mocked Le Pen for "playing
the victim."
Earlier on Tuesday, a judicial source said a separate probe
into the National Front's finances in France's northernmost
region was underway. Le Canard Enchaine said the probe targeted
Le Pen's campaign director, David Rachline.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Elizabeth Pineau, Simon Carraud,
Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Balmforth)