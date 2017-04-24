PARIS, April 24 Deutsche Bank analysts said they would increase their exposure to euro zone banks, adding KBC to their top picks in the sector, after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.

The Deutsche Bank team added that a likely victory for Macron in the May 7 second-round vote would "likely result in OAT/Bund and BTP-Bund spread tightening, higher Bund yields and more generally be positive for risk assets." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)