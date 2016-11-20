PARIS Nov 20 Voter turnout in France's first ever conservative presidential primary election was high on Sunday, topping 2.5 million by 5 pm (1600 GMT), the election's organiser Thierry Solere told reporters.

That figure included numbers reported by 70 percent of the 10,228 polling stations across the country, he said, calling it a "considerable turnout".

A Reuters reporter saw long queues at Paris polling booths after 5 pm. Polling stations will be open until 7 pm (1800 GMT).

In the Socialist primary of 2012, 2.6 million voters took part. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Ingrid Melander)