By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, June 13 A tweet by France's first lady in
support of an election rival of President Francois Hollande's
ex-partner has triggered a politically damaging media row just
days from a decisive round of parliamentary elections.
The tweet made public a private rivalry between Hollande's
partner Valerie Trierweiler and his former companion, Segolene
Royal, and threatened to wreck his promise of a more sober
presidency after the soap opera of his predecessor's love life.
In her post on the messaging network, Trierweiler told
Olivier Falorni - a candidate for La Rochelle constituency in
western France that Royal is contesting - to "Take heart,"
praising him for his dedication.
Adding to the spice, Royal, who lost a 2007 presidential
contest to Sarkozy, has the support of her Socialist party and
its one-time boss - Hollande.
Hollande is on track to win a majority for his Socialist
bloc in Sunday's runoff, after a victory in last week's first
round, but he needs to keep all his supporters on board and
avoid the internecine divisions which have plagued the
Socialists in the past.
An Ifop poll published on Wednesday suggested Royal would
lose the runoff, taking 42 percent of the vote versus 58 for
Folorni, compounding the alarm in Socialist Party ranks.
"The First Gaffe of France," left-leaning newspaper
Liberation declared over a full front page photo of Trierweiler.
It devoted five pages to the affair while the popular daily Le
Parisien published photos of the two women under the headline,
"The secret history of a rivalry."
Le Monde daily said in an editorial the affair echoed "the
worst hours" of the very public domestic dramas between former
President Nicolas Sarkozy and his ex-wife Cecilia.
The main victim in the Twitter scandal, it wrote, "is the
image of a consistent president, serene and master of his
message."
During his campaign, Hollande said he would do away with the
much-criticized intermingling of private and public spheres that
alienated many voters from Sarkozy, whether his high-profile
wooing of former supermodel Carla Bruni or splashy vacations
taken with the rich and powerful while president.
CARICATURE
Radio and newspaper commentators said the inappropriate
tweet was a sign that Trierweiler's outspokenness and
unwillingness to play the part of a traditional first lady was
starting to become problematic for Hollande.
"In five years will we remember this tweet as the beginning
of the end of the normal presidency?" asked Liberation in an
analysis.
The tweet by Trierweiler - a Paris Match journalist who
intends to carry on working despite Hollande's election - was
the latest distraction by the first lady as the Socialists try
to rally supporters to ensure a clear parliamentary majority
after Sunday's runoff contests.
Largely in the shadows during Hollande's campaign,
Trierweiler has been outspoken since his victory. Some French
media dubbed her "The Iron Lady" for throwing an unwelcome
politician out of Hollande's victory bash, and polls indicate
that the public views her as distant.
The satirical political puppet show "Les Guignols de l'Info"
went to town on what it painted as a "menage a trois," keeping
up its portrayal of Trierweiler as a dominating harpie who keeps
a hapless Hollande under her thumb.
Royal has refused to comment on the tweet. Government
spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem played down the brouhaha,
saying on Wednesday that Trierweiler was merely "expressing her
personal opinion."
Conservatives, anxious to deprive Hollande of a majority in
the lower house National Assembly which he could use to push
through tax hikes on the rich and liberal social policies,
seized on the controversy.
Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, spokeswoman for Sarkozy during
his failed re-election bid, said that mixing politics and the
personal "is never a good thing."
"We don't know if Valerie Trierweiler is expressing herself
as the companion of the president, as a Socialist activist, or
as an engaged journalist," Kosciusko-Morizet told BFM-TV.
Falorni told BFM TV he would not heed a renewed call from
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault to drop out of the contest.
(Additional reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Jon Boyle)