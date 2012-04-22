By Brian Love
| PARIS, April 22
France's endeavours to prevent
premature leaks of Sunday's first round presidential election
results set the web-warped world of Twitter alight with jibes,
jokes and cryptic messages recalling coded World War Two radio
communications.
"Netherlands-Hungary qualify for return leg," said one tweet
in a play on the name of Socialist challenger Francois Hollande
and the origin of President Nicolas Sarkozy's father.
Seeking to enforce a 1977 law that imposed a blackout on
disclosing results, projections or exit polls before the last
polling stations close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), authorities
threatened fines of up to 75,000 euros ($99,000) for breaches.
But official warnings spurred derision and defiance with a
profusion of dummy results and fun-poking messages on a
micro-blogging network where national frontiers no longer exist.
The march of communications technology has made the law look
increasingly like the Maginot line of anti-tank defences which
France built on its borders in the 1920s but which failed to
prevent German tanks invading in 1940.
Some tweets even referred to the coded messages broadcast by
the Free French over Radio London to Resistance fighters in
France during World War Two.
Only two of the 10 candidates in Sunday's first ballot go
through to a runoff on May 6, in which the conservative Sarkozy
is expected to meet the centre-left Hollande, clear favourite in
opinion polls.
Twitter users had a field day concocting new names for
candidates, imaginary news headlines of outcomes and officially
unverifiable reports of partial results from remote overseas
territories where voting took place on Saturday.
"According to observers returning from Syria, Russian tanks
left at dawn, due to arrive in Paris at 20h (8 p.m.)," read one
entry, alluding to a possible left-wing victory and closing time
at polling stations.
Other aliases for Hollande included "Gouda", the "Flan", a
caramel pudding that resembles one of his nicknames, and more
transparently, "Rose of Correze", combining the Socialist colour
with Hollande's rural constituency in central France.
For Sarkozy, they included "platform heels", a reference to
Sarkozy's penchant for shoes that give the diminutive president
a few extra centimetres in photographs, "Rolex" in a nod to his
taste for flashy wrist wear, and "Goulash", a Hungarian recipe.
"Daddy's girl" clearly alluded to far-right candidate Marine
Le Pen, who took over from her father Jean-Marie last year as
head of the anti-immigration National Front.
Firebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was branded "hot red
pepper" by one micro-message sender.
Some messages relayed unofficial partial results or send-ups
of result headlines, using candidates' real names, but with
their scores blotted out or drowned in a jumble of numbers and
characters.
Polling institutes traditionally prepare reliable estimates
for their clients, TV and radio stations, in the two hours
between polling stations closing in most areas at 6 p.m. (1600
GMT) and the late closers in the big cities, opening up a gap
when information can leak.
Among the myriad messages with a wartime ring were ones that
mocked Sarkozy for his 2007 post-victory cruise aboard the
private yacht of multi-millionaire businessman Vincent Bollore.
"Pink wave turns to tsunami, Bollore yacht in difficulty,"
said one.
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Editing by Paul Taylor)