(Updates with police inquiries opened)
* Police inquiries opened into several media outlets
* Rule prompts frenzy of Twitter jibes
By Brian Love
PARIS, April 22 France tried but failed to stop
premature leaks of first round presidential election results on
Sunday, setting the web-warped world of Twitter alight with
jibes, jokes and cryptic messages recalling coded World War Two
radio communications.
Police opened inquiries into several media outlets after
national news agency Agence France-Presse and others posted
partial scores before polling stations had all closed at 8
p.m.(1800 GMT), the public prosecutor's office said.
Seeking to enforce a 1977 law that imposed a blackout on
disclosing results, projections or exit polls before all voting
was done, the authorities had threatened fines of 75,000 euros
($99,000) and legal pursuit of any breaches.
The warnings spurred derision and defiance with a profusion
of dummy results and fun-poking messages on a micro-blogging
network where national frontiers no longer exist.
"Netherlands-Hungary qualify for return leg," said one tweet
in a play on the name of Socialist challenger Francois Hollande,
top scorer in Sunday's vote, and the origin of second-placed
President Nicolas Sarkozy's father.
The march of communications technology has made the law look
increasingly like the Maginot Line of anti-tank defences which
France, bloodied by World War One, built on its border with
Germany. It failed to prevent Hitler's troops simply driving
around the barrier and invading - through Belgium - in 1940.
Some tweets even referred to the coded messages broadcast by
General Charles de Gaulle's Free French over Radio London to
Resistance fighters in France during World War Two.
Only two of the 10 candidates in Sunday's first ballot go
through to a runoff on May 6, in which the conservative Sarkozy
will meet Hollande, who remains favourite in opinion polls.
Twitter users had a field day concocting new names for
candidates, imaginary news headlines of outcomes and officially
unverifiable reports of partial results from remote overseas
territories where voting took place on Saturday.
"According to observers returning from Syria, Russian tanks
left at dawn, due to arrive in Paris at 20h (8 p.m.)," read one
entry, alluding to a possible left-wing victory and closing time
at polling stations.
Other aliases for Hollande included "Gouda", "The Flan", a
caramel pudding that resembles one of his nicknames, and more
transparently, "The Rose of Correze", combining the Socialist
party logo with Hollande's rural constituency in central France.
For Sarkozy, they included "platform heels", a reference to
Sarkozy's penchant for shoes that give the diminutive president
a few extra centimetres in photographs, "Rolex" in a nod to his
taste for flashy wristwear, and "Goulash", a Hungarian recipe.
"Daddy's girl" clearly alluded to far-right candidate Marine
Le Pen, who took over from her father Jean-Marie last year as
head of the anti-immigration National Front.
Firebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was branded "hot red
pepper" by one micro-message sender.
Some messages relayed unofficial partial results or send-ups
of result headlines, using candidates' real names, but with
their scores blotted out or drowned in a jumble of numbers and
characters.
Several publications, some of them relayed by Twitter users,
were notified to police by the body in charge of ensuring that
voting laws are respected.
They included Agence France-Presse, two Belgian news
organisations and a Swiss media outlet, a Belgian journalist and
an Internet site that appeared to be based in New Zealand, a
spokeswoman at the public prosecutor's office said.
Polling institutes traditionally prepare reliable estimates
for their clients, television and radio stations, in the two
hours between polling stations closing in most areas at 6 p.m.
(1600 GMT) and the late closers in the big cities, opening up a
gap when information can leak.
Among the myriad messages with a wartime ring were ones that
mocked Sarkozy for his 2007 post-victory cruise aboard the
private yacht of multi-millionaire businessman Vincent Bollore:
Ran one: "Pink wave turns to tsunami, Bollore yacht in
difficulty."
($1 = 0.7571 euros)
(Additional reporting by Thierry Leveque; Editing by Paul
Taylor and Alastair Macdonald)