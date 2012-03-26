BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
PARIS, March 26 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said monthly unemployment figures for February, due to be released later on Monday, would show a "quite moderate" rise in joblessness, a month ahead of the first round of France's presidential election.
"The figures this evening will show an improvement in the situation with a lower trend in the increase in the number of unemployed," Sarkozy told France Info radio. "This increase will be quite moderate."
"This testifies to a tangible economic recovery since we have tried to resolve the euro zone crisis." (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Vicky Buffery)
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027