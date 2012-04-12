By Catherine Bremer
| PARIS, April 12
PARIS, April 12 Trudging into Paris with
blistered feet after a 10-day march from a steel mill in
northeast France at risk of closure, steelworker Jerome Baroin
was in no mood to discuss President Nicolas Sarkozy's
re-election bid.
"Sarkozy has done nothing for us. His promises were just
lies," said Baroin, 29, whose 350 kilometre (220-mile) march
with 17 other workers from the idle plant in Florange, by the
German border, highlights an embarrassment fo r the conservative
incumbent.
The steelworkers have a specific gripe: two weeks into his
campaign, Sarkozy said he had clinched a deal with owner
ArcelorMittal to restart the furnaces, but the company
later said it would only do so once the economy recovered.
More broadly, polls show he is failing to reconquer
blue-collar workers, the swing voters w ho helped him to power in
2007, swept up by his "work more to earn more" slogan. Now they
could sink his hopes of a second term next month as they drift,
disenchanted, to the left.
While 52 percent of workers picked Sarkozy in the 2007
run-off and 48 percent voted Socialist, polls show 60 percent
could back Socialist Francois Hollande and just 40 percent
Sarkozy.
Blue-collar workers and retirees make up a fifth of the
electorate and switch political allegiances more than other
social groups, perhaps because their low incomes make them more
receptive to campaign promises, pollsters say.
Sarkozy and Hollande sparked off their battle for the
working class vote early in the campaign for the two-round
election on April 22 and May 6, criss-crossing France to tour
factories and vowing to save industries and jobs.
With 350,000 industrial jobs lost during Sarkozy's term, the
president has often been met with crossed arms and stony glares.
Hollande, who is happy to don a hard hat or stand on a union van
to speak, does only a little better.
Two weeks before the first ballot, polls show workers are
disillusioned with the president and barely warmer to his bland
Socialist rival.
The far right still draws the most working-class voters, but
a growing trickle are now abandoning the National Front's Marine
Le Pen for hard left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, a firebrand
orator not afraid to raise his left fist in salute.
That is another blow for Sarkozy. He can count on many
far-right voters to rally behind him in a run-off against
Hollande, but Melenchon's popularity across social classes could
well help secure an Hollande victory, as polls show 80 percent
of the radical's supporters will switch to the Socialist in
round two.
While workers' first-round voting intentions have settled at
20 and 22 percent, respectively, for Sarkozy and Hollande in
surveys by pollster BVA, their support for Melenchon has leapt
to 16 percent from 7 percent in January.
"Blue-collar workers are the biggest electoral group, and
they have abandoned Sarkozy en masse," said Guy Michelat, an
academic at Sciences Po university who studies the worker vote.
"They were the ones Sarkozy made big promises to in 2007, so
they're more disappointed with him than the middle class."
WORKERS A KEY TARGET
Melenchon is backed by the remnants of the once-mighty
Communist Party, which polled more than 20 percent in the 1970s
but less than 2 percent at the last presidential election.
In a far-left revival, he is pulling workers out of
abstention and stealing votes from Le Pen, whose blue-collar
support has slipped 5 points to 25 percent in the BVA polls.
"The historic aura of the working class gives it symbolic
importance, but its sheer size and the fact that workers are
more likely to change the way they vote means it also has a real
electoral importance," said Gilles Finchelstein, head of the
Fondation Jean Jaures think-tank, close to the Socialists.
"Over the past month we've seen a strong rise in support for
Melenchon among workers," Finchelstein said, adding that he gave
voice to their discontent.
The worker surveys make grim reading for Sarkozy, who five
years ago promised an "economic revolution" that would put more
money in the pockets of hard workers, winning over a slice of
France that had been wedded to the left for decades.
He created tax breaks for overtime work in an effort to
unpick the 35-hour week instituted by the Socialists in 2000.
For most of the 20th century, three-quarters of France's
blue-collar workers voted Communist. Marxist influence on the
education system ensures an enduring sympathy for organised
labour, and politicians of all stripes find a receptive audience
nowadays when bashing globalisation as a threat to French jobs.
Disillusionment with Socialist economic management, high
unemployment and hostility to immigration drove growing numbers
of industrial workers to back National Front founder Jean-Marie
Le Pen from the 1980s.
His daughter Marine, who wants jobs and welfare benefits
reserved for French workers over immigrants, is still popular on
the factory floor.
LOST TRUST
Polls show workers are punishing Sarkozy for failing to
bring down unemployment or improve their living standards during
a term scarred by economic crisis. Low-income voters see him as
a "president of the rich" who eased taxes on the wealthy.
"Sarkozy's 2007 message resonated with blue-collar workers,
as income is their top concern, but he has lost his credibility
on purchasing power and employment," said Eric Bonnet, head of
political studies at pollster BVA. "His popularity is especially
low among workers. They don't trust him at all."
Both mainstream candidates put the fight against industrial
decline at the heart of their campaign, with Sarkozy vowing to
lower labour costs and Hollande vowing investment in innovation.
Neither seems to have convinced their target audience.
Workers at plants suffering closures and redundancies say they
are tired of empty promises and political ideology.
"We've been betrayed for 40 years now. We have no more time
for speeches and promises," said Edouard Martin, a CFDT union
offical leading the Florange workers, who were tear-gased by
police last month when they sought a meeting with Sarkozy.
Melenchon has pricked up ears on factory floors with his
promises to raise the minimum wage to 1,700 euros a month from
1,400 and ban profitable firms from laying off workers.
By late February, a survey by TNS-Sofres found 35 percent of
respondents thought Melenchon would defend workers best, giving
Hollande 30 percent, Sarkozy 12 percent and Le Pen 10 percent.
"Melenchon speaks the language of the traditional left and
sounds like he understands people's problems," said Michelat.
"He has given a sense of existence back to the working
class, who find Hollande a bit wet."
(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Editing by Paul Taylor)