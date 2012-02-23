PARIS Feb 23 French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande accused rival Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday of trying to hoodwink voters with a promise to boost the pay of low-wage earners and halt excessive payouts to company bosses if re-elected.

In an interview on state radio, Socialist Hollande said a proposal the conservative Sarkozy floated on prime-time television the previous evening amounted to "trickery".

"It's election time. And promises are fair game in election time, but not magic stunts or trickery, and yesterday it was trickery," Hollande said.

Sarkozy pledged to ban bumper severance payouts to corporate bosses, let shareholders vote on top executives' pay and, for workers at the other end of the ladder, raise take-home pay by about 1,000 euros ($1,330) a year by scrapping payroll taxes.

His Socialist rival said the proposal would actually give the low-paid a mere 3 euros a month extra in their pockets since the president also proposed removing an employment subsidy.

Deriding Sarkozy over the pledge to curb greedy bosses, Hollande said: "I must be dreaming. We had five years where bumper payoffs and golden handshakes rose and now, at the end of his term, Nicolas Sarkozy is telling us 'this just isn't fair'."

LIARS AND TRICKSTERS

Sparring between the two men began in earnest last week when Sarkozy officially declared his candidacy for a contest that takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6.

The level of invective has risen amid tentative signs that Sarkozy is narrowing the gap in voter intentions for the first round, even though most polls still suggest Hollande has a comfortable advance in the runoff.

The incumbent has accused his rival of lying day and night, prompting Hollande's campaign manager, Pierre Moscovici, to say this is the dirtiest campaign since Francois Mitterrand became the first Socialist to win the presidency in 1981.

The two main candidates are zipping around the country to drum up support at an increasingly frenetic pace.

On Thursday, Hollande headed to the dairy farming heartland of western France for campaign meetings in the mid-sized towns of Laval and Le Mans.

Sarkozy travelled north to the industrial city of Lille, and was keen to explain why he was taking a train for the first time since he became president in 2007.

During a delay before departure, he told Reuters:

"When you're president there are rules. All the bridges the train goes over have to be guarded. It's very cumbersome, it costs hours of people's time. It complicates the task for everybody. As a candidate I'm not restricted by the same rules." (additional reporting by Catherine Bremer and Matthias Blamont)