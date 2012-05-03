* Top execs restricted to 20 times salary of lowest paid
* Highest income tax rate to rise to 75 pct
* Critics call plan a step backward, simplistic
* Private sector, foreign CEOs seen tougher to lure
By Christian Plumb and Sinead Cruise
PARIS/LONDON, May 3 For Henri Proglio, outspoken
chief executive of French utility EDF, a victory for
Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande in Sunday's
presidential poll could prove particularly costly.
Proglio, who earned 1.6 million euros ($2.1 million) last
year, could be one of the most prominent victims of the cap on
CEO pay at state-controlled companies Hollande advocates, but
many more top French executives will also have a wary eye on the
forthcoming vote.
The cap is one of several measures - also including a top
income tax rate of 75 percent on income above 1 million euros
-Hollande says are necessary to restore fairness in France, part
of his rebuke to incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy for policies
allegedly favoring the rich.
Critics call the cap, which could mean the EDF CEO's pay
would slump at least two thirds to no more than about 500,000
euros - assuming no potentially controversial legal challenge -
a piece of electioneering that could detract from companies'
ability to attract top talent.
That in turn could tighten a sometimes incestuous circle
between the French state and corporations, since it could become
much easier to lure executives from government than private
sector employees already enjoying generous pay packages.
Already, as of last year, 26 percent of French CEOs had had
their first jobs in government, a much higher percentage than in
Germany, Britain or the United States, according to a study by
executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.
"If a country like France imposes an arbitrary (salary) cap,
they are almost going back in time in terms of how executives of
state-owned companies and enterprises are paid," said Simon
Wong, a partner at shareholder lobby group Governance for
Owners.
"One of the key reforms of the past decade or two was to
free the salary structure of these firms so they could better
compete with the private sector," Wong said.
Even some who applaud the broad goal of restraining
executive pay worry that Hollande's proposal is like swinging an
axe in a situation that calls for a scalpel.
"I'm not against rethinking CEO pay," said Vincente Cunat, a
professor at the London School of Economics. "This looks too
simplistic to me and driven by the wrong incentives."
WHAT THEY DESERVE
Hollande's vow to bar the top-paid executives in public
companies from making more than 20 times the lowest-paid
employee's salary could unsettle the boardrooms of a broad
swathe of companies and industries.
And the breadth of the potential impact highlights the
extent to which the country's government still wields influence
over France Inc.
While a new French government would be free to slash CEO pay
at companies in which it has majority stakes - like nuclear
power plant builder Areva and airports operator
Aeroports de Paris, as well as EDF - it could also
strongly influence other companies where it has more than 25
percent.
That means CEOs of companies ranging from GDF Suez,
in which the government has a 36 percent stake, to France
Telecom, in which it holds 27 percent, could see their
paychecks slashed if the Hollande proposal becomes law.
GDF CEO Gerard Mestrallet was paid 3.3 million in 2011,
including a 1.4 million base salary. France Telecom's Stephane
Richard made 1.6 million.
Officials from the Hollande campaign insist the proposal is
nuanced, that the pay ceiling would vary depending on the salary
of its lowest-paid employees and that their goal is less to cut
CEO compensation than to make sure the rank and file get what
they deserve.
"The modern left handles things in a modern way," said a
source close to Hollande's campaign team, emphasizing that the
ceiling would be calculated differently at each company.
"There is the law, and there is the management's thinking on
compensation, and that's what needs to change in France," the
source said. "Regulation on its own isn't enough, we need to
change mentalities."
The source pointed to Volkswagen's recent
decision to grant bonuses to its rank and file factory workers
of 7,500 euros each as one which effectively muffled outrage
over CEO Martin Winterkorn's 17 million euro salary in 2011.
MARKET FRIENDLY?
Elsewhere in Germany, Proglio's counterpart at utility E.ON
made 4.5 million euros last year, more than 10 times
what Hollande would allow EDF to pay and a possible sign of how
the French company could struggle to lure talent.
While the proposed cap has a good chance of becoming law,
many economists say an essentially market-friendly Hollande team
will likely make the law flexible enough so its final impact is
less dramatic.
Even with reduced salary, perks can be offered to lure
talent, such as chauffeured cars or even housing.
Still, the prospect of pay curbs has executive search firms
warning of consequences such as the likelihood that French
companies would be even less likely to attract foreign CEOs.
"If they want to find a CEO outside of government, that will
be very difficult," said Didier Vuchot, chairman of Korn/Ferry
International for Europe. "They won't be competitive ... You'll
lose the possibility of having non-French candidates."
So despite being designed as a measure to foster equality,
the proposal could further increase the dominance of a narrow
upper crust - of which Hollande himself is a member - of
home-grown technocrats trained in the nation's most selective
universities.
Proglio, Richard and Mestrallet are members of this narrow
circle, although their days of seven-figure salaries are almost
certainly at an end.
Not everyone in the business community thinks a bit of
salary moderation is such a bad idea.
Sympathizers point out that even the United States, known
for a hands-off stance toward the private sector, capped pay at
several companies including insurer American International Group
, albeit this was after taxpayer-funded rescues.
And Proglio, though praised by some analysts for bringing a
more market-friendly approach to EDF, has also presided over a
59 percent drop in the utility's share price. That makes his
1.56 million pay for 2011 - including a 555,708 bonus - look
generous in many eyes.
"Being at the head of a publicly owned company and losing
touch with reality by having a huge salary is not a good thing,"
said Laurent Maruani, chairman of the marketing department at
French business school HEC.
"When your salary is that high you become a sort of
abstraction," Maruani said. "You don't have a real understanding
of your customers."
($1 = 0.7561 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Caroline Jacobs;
Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Holmes)