PARIS, July 6 The French government plans to impose the interoperability of the country's various electric vehicle-charging networks by decree before the end of this year, financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

France wants to make sure that owners can charge their electric vehicles (EVs) at all stations in the country without having to take out subscriptions to various EV networks such as the Autolib network run by Bollore, French state-controlled utility EDF and local authorities.

At the request of French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, several charging network operators - including Bollore, EDF unit Sodetrel, Engie unit Cofely Ineo, Bouygues Energy Services, Renault, and Vinci Energies - have created the Afirev association to boost network interoperability.

A new platform Gireve has also been created to exchange data and payments between network operators.

France has some 9,400 charging points and expect to have 40,000 by 2020, the paper quoted an official as saying. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John)